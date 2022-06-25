Atltico announces the signing of striker Alan Kardec

photo: Reproduction/Atltico Alan Kardec has already spoken about the new reinforcement of the Atltico



Before Kardec, Alvinegro made official the arrival of defender Jemerson. Striker Cristian Pavn already has an agreement with the club and should be announced as soon as his link with Boca Juniors ends. Atltico is still negotiating with attacking midfielder Pedrinho, from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. " as if it were a call-up. Rodrigo (Caetano) asked what my intention was, if I was interested in being part of the project. Everything went the way we expected. of the Rooster.

Alan Kardec was without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, in April this year. He arrives to be Galo’s option as a centre-forward.

Today, Fbio Gomes, the only original striker in the squad, has not been used by Turkish coach Mohamed and should be negotiated. Clubs from the United States and Mexico have shown interest in having the player on loan.

Kardec began his journey in China in 2016, when he left So Paulo and moved to Chongqing Dangdai. The forward spent five seasons at the club, with 108 games and 57 goals scored – he is the top scorer in the team’s history.

In 2021, Kardec transferred to Shenzhen FC and scored 12 goals in 19 matches. With the financial crisis in Chinese football, the player ended up leaving the team in April this year after problems with non-payment of wages.