Atltico praises Richarlyson for statement on bisexuality and homophobia

After former player and current football commentator Richarlyson declared that he was bisexual and expressed concern about homophobia, Atlético, one of the clubs that the former athlete defended and won important titles, expressed support on social networks. The Rooster rejected any form of prejudice and praised Richarlyson’s attitude.
Richarlyson said, in an interview with Globo’s podcast “Nos Armrios dos Vestirios”, that he is bisexual and also commented on the attacks suffered by supporters of the LGBTQIA+ movement. “Because of the many people who say that my position is important, today I decided to say: I’m bisexual. If that was what was missing, ok. That’s it. Now I want to see if it will really improve, because that’s my question”, he declared.
The former player went further and also took a stand on cases of homophobia in the country: “All my life I’ve been asked if I’m gay. I’ve had a relationship with a man and I’ve had a relationship with a woman as well. little will be printed the news: ‘Richarlyson bisexual’. And the meme is ready. I say: ‘Wow, but do you swear? I had no idea’.”
%u270A To the Libertadores champion, our congratulations for your courage. Richarlyson, thank you for recognizing that Galo is the only team he played for, in which he did not suffer prejudice. The Rooster team of all and all! May football be a field of respect for any sexual orientation.
%u2014 Atletico (@Atletico) June 25, 2022
VICTORIOUS CAREER
Richarlyson defended Atlético between 2011 and 2014. He played in 122 games and scored three goals. For the alvinegro club, he won the Mineiro Championship twice, in 2012 and 2013, and helped Galo lift the unprecedented and historic cup of the Copa Libertadores, in 2013.
Richarlyson’s best moment in his career took place between 2005 and 2010, when he defended So Paulo and arrived at the Brazilian National Team. In the São Paulo team, he won the FIFA Club World Cup (2005) and three Brazilian Championships (2006, 2007 and 2008).
After ending his football career, he participated in two reality shows on Record. In 2017, he was part of the cast of the show Dancing Brazil, presented by Xuxa. In 2020, it was selected and won the only edition of the Made in Japan, program by Sabrina Sato. Today, Richarlyson commentator for TV Globo.