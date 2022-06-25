Atltico welcomes Fortaleza and tries to remain among the first in the Brazilian

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Turkish Mohamed is relieved after two straight wins by Atltico

The astral is changed in Cidade do Galo. After a sequence of four games without a win and the threat of dismissal of the Turkish coach Mohamed, the atmosphere at Atltico returned to normal after two victories over rival Flamengo, both in Mineiro. This Saturday, starting at 9 pm, Alvinegro welcomes Fortaleza at Gigante da Pampulha and seeks another triumph for the Brazilian Championship.

The two triumphs over Rubro-Negro were by Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro. In Serie A, Galo occupies the fifth position and tries to take the third place (you have to hope for Athletico-PR not to beat Bragantino, at home). Both teams have 21 points, seven less than leader Palmeiras.

Fortaleza didn’t make a good start to the Brazilian Championship, but turned around after beating America in the last round and left the bottom. Leo do Pici tries, tonight, to take another step to leave the relegation zone.

Turkish coach Mohamed expects difficulties for Atltico tonight. The coach mentioned that the confrontation against Fortaleza will be of high intensity at Gigante da Pampulha.

“We expect a difficult game. We will have to use the maximum intensity, maximum energy, to win this game. A team that comes with high confidence, won the classic for the Copa do Brasil, won for the Brazilian. highly competitive. We have to have all the energy to beat Fortaleza. It’s going to be a very difficult game”, said the Argentine coach, feeling more relieved after two good results for Galo.

athletic

Atltico will have changes for the game against Fortaleza. In defense, a certain exchange: Guga replaces Mariano on the right side. The experienced Atlético defender is suspended for having received the third yellow card in the victory over Flamengo for the Brazilian and lost his mother last Wednesday (22), during a new game against Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil.

Other changes in the defense could occur if Turco Mohamed chooses to preserve players for the match against Emelec, next Tuesday, for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The Argentine coach must wait for a response from the physiology department to know if he has to replace an athlete due to physical wear and tear.

In midfield, Otvio should continue as a starter, since Jair, recovering from surgery on his left hand, should not be released. With Nacho Fernndez suspended, the young Rubens and Calebe are the main candidates for third place in the intermediate sector of the field.

Finally, the attack will also have changes. That’s because forward Keno again felt pain in the posterior muscle of his right thigh, in the victory over Flamengo on Wednesday, and it will hardly be used. The star Hulk, with inflammation on the sole of his right foot, can also be preserved by thinking about Libertadores.

Strength

Like the Rooster, the Tricolor do Pici will also undergo changes for this Saturday’s confrontation. Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will not have forward Robson, who has not even traveled to Belo Horizonte. The player had a left knee ligament strain, in the classic against Cear, last Wednesday, and will be away from the pitch indefinitely.

Another athlete who will be absent for the match is midfielder Z Welison, who, due to contractual issues related to Atlético, will not be able to enter the field. Also unavailable for the duel, midfielder Hercules and right-back Tinga are still in the medical department.

In contrast to the absences, Fortaleza have the return of midfielder Lucas Crispim, away for disciplinary reasons. In addition to him, midfielder Matheus Jussa, who felt muscular discomfort in the Clássico-Rei, was included for the match.

ATLICO X FORTALEZA

athletic

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otvio and Rubens (Caleb); Vargas (Svio), Ademir and Hulk (Sasha)

technician: Turkish Mohamed

Strength

Marcelo Boeck; Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima, Juninho Capixaba (Lucas Crispim); Moses and Romero

technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Reason: 14th round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: miner

Date and time: Saturday, June 25, 21:00

referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)