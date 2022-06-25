Attack on gay bar in Oslo leaves 2 dead and several injured – 24/06/2022 – World

Two people were killed and 14 injured in an attack on Friday night (Norway, Norway) on a nightclub in Oslo and nearby streets, according to police.

The crime scene extended from the London Pub, a popular gay bar in the center of town, to a neighboring club and a nearby street, where the suspect, who was believed to have acted alone, was arrested a few minutes after the incident began, according to police. police spokesman Tore Barstad told Aftenposten newspaper.

The motive for the attack is not yet known. Oslo was supposed to host the Gay Pride parade this Saturday (25), but the event was cancelled.

“I saw a man arrive with a bag. He took a gun and started shooting,” NRK journalist Olav Roenneberg told the broadcaster’s website, which, like other local outlets, published photos of many emergency crews on the side. from outside the London Pub, including police and ambulances.

Helicopters flew over central Oslo as ambulance and car sirens were heard across the city. On Twitter, Norwegian police confirmed the two deaths. About 14 people were taken to hospital, many with serious injuries, according to police.

Oslo’s university hospital said it went on red alert after the incident.