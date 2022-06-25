Band anchor mocks Richarlyson’s bisexuality: “At least he’s a fag”

posted on 06/24/2022 20:48



Less than 24 hours after coming out as bisexual, former football player and sports commentator Richarlyson has already become the target of homophobic comments. Presenter Ender Love, from TV Bandeirantes, commented on Richarlyson’s interview with the podcast In the locker roomsfrom Rede Globo, where, in addition to admitting to being bisexual, the former player spoke about the fear of suffering homophobia.

“This bisexual story, at least it’s fag, right? Fag! Richarlyson, stop”, Love commented during the program Other People’s Lifewhich aired this Friday (24).

Then the anchor says he doesn’t believe in bisexuality. “No one is criticizing you if you’re straight, bi. I don’t believe in bisexuality,” he assured. “He took a weight off his back,” says the presenter, holding back a laugh. Then he still jokes “Imagine that in the locker room people, the work that can’t be done”.





“This bisexual thing is at least fag, right? faggot! Oh, Richarlyson, stop.” “The only crowd in Brazil that doesn’t fight is São Paulo, because instead of fighting, they keep selling Mary Kay, Jequiti and Avon in the stands” pic.twitter.com/37IahdFe1b —Ricardo S (@RickSouza) June 24, 2022





The presenter also spoke about São Paulo, the team for which the former player played. “The only crowd in Brazil that doesn’t fight is São Paulo, because instead of fighting, they keep selling Mary Kay, Jequiti and Avon in the stands”

The speech did not resonate well on social media and, through his Instagram account, Ender made a video retraction for the former player. He claims to be gay and said he also fights for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“My show is a warm show and many times we leave the house a little to bring laughter, but that doesn’t give me the right to offend anyone. If I offended the São Paulo fans, I’m sorry. dearest Richarlyson, sorry too,” he says in the video. “But I always say this to you, a wrong comment you make, everyone criticizes, but my story since 2005 has been more than a thousand hits with the LGBTQIA+ cause, so here’s my sincere apologies, my hug to Richarlyson and the my kiss to São Paulo fans”, he concluded.

It is worth remembering that in the interview for the In the locker rooms, Richarlyson spoke about homophobia. “Man, I’m normal, I have wants and desires. I’ve dated a man, I’ve dated a woman, but so what? What are you going to do? Nothing. It’s going to paint a headline that Richarlyson talked about on a podcast that is bisexual. Cool. And then it will rain with reports, and most importantly, which is the agenda, it will not change, which is the issue of homophobia. Unfortunately, the world is not prepared to have this discussion and deal with it naturally”, he stressed.

