Band presenter calls Richarlyson a fag and causes controversy

The presenter Ender Love, from Band Paraná, made offensive comments about Richarlyson after the former player said that he is bisexual and called the current commentator for Grupo Globo a “faggot” during Friday’s edition of the program ‘Vida Alheia’.

“Let me tell you something, Richarlyson. Gossip can smell the gossip from afar. This bisexual thing is at the very least… Faggot, huh? Fag. Oh, Richarlyson, stop. Nobody’s criticizing you, if you are straight, bi. I don’t believe in bisexuality. Me, period. But hey, he said he took a weight off his back [risos]. Imagine that in the locker room, the work that couldn’t be done”, said Love, who declares himself homosexual.

Afterwards, the presenter’s homophobic attacks were directed at the São Paulo fans: “Was he from São Paulo? People say ‘go, São Paulo’. He says that the only fans in Brazil that don’t fight are the fans of São Paulo.” because instead of fighting they are selling Mary Kay in the stands, Jequiti, Avon”.

Ender Love’s statements caused a lot of revolt from netizens, who demanded a position from the Band about what happened. O Earth also contacted the affiliate in Paraná, but had no response until the publication of this report.

After the repercussion of the speech, Love published a video on his Instagram account apologizing: “I want to say, first of all, that I am an open homosexual, and I know all the suffering that homosexuals go through during their lives. I have always fought for the cause. LGBT and I fight to this day in the State of Paraná. I will always raise the flag when I feel that prejudice has been preached. My program is a warm program in which we often leave the house a little and laugh. But that doesn’t make me gives the right to offend. If I offended the fans of São Paulo, I’m sorry, if I offended our dear Richarlyson, I’m sorry too”.