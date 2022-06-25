Barroso says that the US Supreme Court decision is a ‘great setback’ and assesses that there is no ‘climate’ in Brazil for the STF to decide on abortion







“I consider it a major setback for women’s rights,” says Barroso of the US Supreme Court’s decision Photo: Brazil Forum / BBC News Brazil

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, told BBC News Brasil this Saturday (25/6) that the decision of the United States Supreme Court to reverse a decision guaranteeing the right to abortion in the country is a “great setback to the of the women”.

“It is a counter-majority decision that imposes a conservative agenda on a society that had already overcome this problem,” said the minister, who is in England to participate in the Brasil Forum UK, an event organized by Brazilian students in the United Kingdom.

“I consider it a great setback for women’s rights,” added Barroso.

By six votes to three, US Supreme Court justices overturned the 49-year-old Roe v Wade precedent that established a woman’s constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. As a result, abortion could become illegal in 22 US states where there are local laws, about to come into force, that restrict access to the procedure.

“As a matter of principle, it is always bad when you overturn a consolidated precedent, even more a precedent established for almost 50 years and which has the support of the majority of society”, criticized Barroso, when asked by BBC News Brasil about the American decision.

‘There is no weather’





Pro-abortion and anti-abortion activists protest side by side during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court on October 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

In Brazil, the Federal Supreme Court may also be the institution to define the course of rules on termination of pregnancy. A lawsuit asking for abortion to stop being a crime in the country has been in court since 2017, under the rapporteur of Minister Rosa Weber.

Since then, the composition of the court has changed a lot, with the appointment of two ministers by President Jair Bolsonaro: Kássio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça, who is evangelical.

For Barroso, the current moment is not ideal to judge the action that asks for the decriminalization of abortion in Brazil.

“The rapporteur has a certain control over the timing of the trial and it also depends on being guided by the president. So, you need two wills, the rapporteur and the president”, explains the minister.

“I think that, quite possibly, this will not be discussed soon. There is no atmosphere of tranquility to judge this matter. But it also cannot be postponed indefinitely. At some point it will have to be decided and I think it can be a tight decision” , told BBC News Brazil.

Currently in Brazil, abortion is a crime punishable by up to three years in prison. The procedure is only allowed in cases of rape, risk of life for the mother and if the fetus has anencephaly and has no possibility of surviving after delivery.

11-year-old was prevented from having an abortion

Even so, access to legal abortion in these three circumstances is often difficult. This week, the case of an 11-year-old child who was raped and initially denied the right to interrupt the pregnancy generated commotion in Brazil and reverberated in the foreign press.

The Intercept Brasil website and Portal Catarinas reveal that the girl, despite having the right to a legal abortion and having expressed this desire, stayed for a month in a shelter by order of the Justice, to prevent her from proceeding with the procedure.

Last Tuesday (21), she was finally released from the shelter, after the case gained the spotlight, and on Wednesday (22) she had the abortion.





National Council of Justice (CNJ) investigates the conduct of Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, from the Santa Catarina Court of Justice (TJSC) Photo: Solon Soares/ALESC Agency / BBC News Brazil

Barroso said he was “shaken” by the case and stressed that personal “religious convictions” should not guide decisions by judges and prosecutors.

“The first thing to mention is the fact that there was violence against a child and a woman. This is very shocking. And the first decisions were apparently influenced by religious convictions. The state is secular and religious convictions should not inform judicial decisions. “, he told BBC News Brazil.

“Any normal, reasonable person is upset that things like this happen.”

‘Conservatism has been captured by violence’

After talking to BBC News Brasil, in a lecture at the University of Oxford (England), Barroso criticized the polarization and difficulty of dialogue that has been established in recent years in Brazil. While defending electronic voting machines and saying that it would be a “setback” to return to the “printed ballot with manual count” system, he was interrupted by a woman in the audience.

“That’s a lie, it’s not a manual count!” he shouted. Then a man sitting next to her shouted, “How can we trust the man who released the greatest thief in the country!”

Barroso countered by saying that there is room for disagreements in democracy, but that arguments must be presented with “civility”. He then claimed that “conservatism” in Brazil was “captured” by violence.

“Conservative thinking, which is legitimate, was captured by rudeness, violence, lack of respect. We need to rescue civility, which makes it possible to diverge with respect. We have become a country of offenses.”

‘This text was originally published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/brasil-61936898‘