Beyoncé: ‘Break My Soul’ becomes the anthem of wave of resignations in the US

Beyoncé’s songs usually have a social impact and it couldn’t be different with “Break My Soul”. With the danceable sound of the 90s, you might imagine it’s just a cool beat to enjoy, but there’s a lot behind it. One of these meanings emerged organically and has to do with the US economy.

In the United States, a wave of resignations is being registered. Currently, there are more than 10 million vacancies available, but people don’t want to fill them. Therefore, the song ‘Break My Soul’ was considered the anthem of this movement which is called the ‘Great Renunciation’.

The lyrics have a lot to do with the Great Renunciation

Beyonce makes it clear in the lyrics that he is tired of exhausting work and is going to look for another way. This is what many Americans are experiencing, either because of dissatisfaction with the salary issue or because they realize that life is too short to dedicate themselves to things they don’t like.

“I just quit, I’ll find my new way, I worked too hard”, says an excerpt from the track, translating into Portuguese.

Beyoncé does not encourage people to be unemployed, but to find liberation by looking for something that satisfies them. It is worth mentioning that this is a movement that was already happening and the lyrics came in handy.

Despite this, there are people who are, in fact, quitting after hearing the Beyonce. “It’s like a sign“, say some.

THE IMPACT! After listening to ‘Break My Soul’, by Beyoncé, young woman quits Starbucks: “It was a sign. It could only be a sign.” pic.twitter.com/VbwcWJ25Pn — UpdateCharts (@updatecharts) June 23, 2022

Experts talk about the ‘Break My Soul’ effect

This cultural impact is seen as something positive for society. After all, music can have great power to bring about change.

“What I appreciate about her is that she uses her platform responsibly; not every well-known artist or commercial with such a large platform does this. It really affects the younger generation“, said Terri Lyne Carrington, founder of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice.

Inflation in the United States is high and even those who work have their wages used up quickly. “I know people are saying that Beyoncé told me to quit my job. I’m not sure if that’s necessarily her intention, because I don’t think she wants people to starve either.“, said Carrington.

After all, the intention is being seen as something revolutionary and could be a turning point in the job market.

“I think it really speaks to the moment and speaks to the fact that people are tired of being treated unfairly, underpaid, underappreciated, all that stuff.“, said the expert. “If we could all feel like we’re actually creating value with our work, I think that’s the big picture.“, he completes.