‘Beyond Illusion’: Joaquim proposes that Iolanda be his lover | come around

After the exhibition of the actress’ play, Joaquim will go to the dressing room with flowers and will kiss Iolanda. She will be scared.
“But what is this? I am married! And you’re engaged, you can’t go kissing me like that!”
He’ll shower Rafael/David’s (Rafael Vitti) now-wife (Rafael Vitti) with praise before finally saying what he wants:
“I can be your best ally. We can have a lot of fun together. You will not regret. Think carefully.”
And Joaquim will not stop there. Afterwards, he will go to Yolanda’s house with a jewelry box. Are earrings.
“Do you think you’re going to buy me a pair of earrings?” she will react.
“I don’t want to buy you, Yolanda. I want to please you.”
Dorinha’s fiancé will still give Iolanda a fat share of the box office of the play starring her and, even before she accepts being his lover, he will give her a movie kiss. Yolanda will reciprocate.
Joaquim kisses Iolanda in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Will it be the beginning of a new couple in “Beyond Illusion”? Don’t miss the next chapters!
25 June
Saturday
Joaquim proposes that he and Iolanda be lovers and allies. Leonidas says that if Fátima doesn’t reveal the truth about Olivia to Heloísa, he will. Davi helps Isadora, who is questioned by the press about the show’s costume fiasco. Benê confesses to Fátima that he lied to his wife about Olivia’s origins. Heloísa believes she is pregnant. Joaquim presents Iolanda and seduces the actress. Constantino informs Arminda that Julinha will manage the radio. Heloísa confirms her pregnancy in consultation with Dr. Ambrose. Abel hurts Lucinha/Lucio during soccer training. The real Rafael Antunes begins to wake up from his coma.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
See when Isadora agreed to marry Joaquim:
Isadora agrees to marry Joaquim