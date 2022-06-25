‘Beyond Illusion’: Joaquim proposes that Iolanda be his lover | come around

25 June Saturday

Joaquim proposes that he and Iolanda be lovers and allies. Leonidas says that if Fátima doesn’t reveal the truth about Olivia to Heloísa, he will. Davi helps Isadora, who is questioned by the press about the show’s costume fiasco. Benê confesses to Fátima that he lied to his wife about Olivia’s origins. Heloísa believes she is pregnant. Joaquim presents Iolanda and seduces the actress. Constantino informs Arminda that Julinha will manage the radio. Heloísa confirms her pregnancy in consultation with Dr. Ambrose. Abel hurts Lucinha/Lucio during soccer training. The real Rafael Antunes begins to wake up from his coma.

