Biden calls Supreme Court ruling on abortion a ‘tragic mistake’

(ANSA) – U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a harsh speech on Friday (24) criticizing the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke women’s right to have an abortion and called the measure a “tragic mistake” driven by “ideology”. extreme”. The president, who was visibly irritated, also demanded that Congress create a federal law on the subject.

“Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away from the American people the constitutional right that was already recognized. They did not limit the law. They simply took away rights. This was never done for a right so important to so many Americans, but they did. It’s a tragic mistake. A sad day for our country,” Biden said.

“The Supreme Court established state laws criminalizing abortion dating back to the 1800s as rational logic. The Court took the United States back 150 years,” he added.

The president recalled that since 1973, when the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of the Roe v Wade case, there have been five decades of Republican and Democratic leaders who have always respected the decision and that today “the majority of the country’s citizens” grew up in this legislation and always “found her acceptable”.

Still citing former presidents – noting that the law came into force at the time of the Republican government of Richard Nixon -, Biden harshly criticized his predecessor, Donald Trump, who appointed three of the current Supreme Court justices and who unbalanced justice in the country. .

“The three judges appointed by President Trump struck down the law protecting women. This is extreme ideology, the Court has done something it has never done before. And that decision will have immediate consequences. State laws that prohibit abortion will go into effect today. “, he added.

Biden said “women can be punished for protecting their own health” and “doctors will be punished for doing their duty and protecting the health of their patients.”

“Women will have to carry children, children, who are the result of rape. This scares me. Women will have to carry children who are the target of incest, this is cruel. It is a very sad day for the country, it does not mean that the fight is over, we will continue to fight”, he added.

As when a draft decision was leaked, Biden warned that the measure could affect all of the country’s civil rights that were authorized under the “right of privacy”, such as the issue of “marrying the one you love, of the couple planning what contraceptive methods to use, and to be able to raise your children the way you want”.

To Congress, Biden demanded that a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy early become a federal law. “But the problem is that the current congress cannot do that today. Therefore, voters need to elect representatives who can debate and restore this right in the midterm elections that we will have in November”, he added.

The representative also pointed out that he will do “everything in his power” to guarantee the rights of women who want to undergo the procedure in states that have legislation favorable to the practice and that he will fight against “any legislation” that tries to prevent their transit between the states.

According to US media, conservative state governments are considering ways to ban women’s right to travel to other states.

Biden also called for the demonstrations against the decision to be “peaceful”, even though he understands the frustration of many Americans.

“This decision will not be the final word. We will do everything possible to help women, but Congress needs to act. This does not end here”, he concluded.

