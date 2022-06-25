Biden wants new pro-abortion law in the US

After the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn the permission for legal abortion in the country, President Joe Biden spoke out against the decision, and defended the creation of a law to guarantee the right. Also on Friday (24), he encouraged peaceful protests and called for pro-abortion politicians to be chosen in November by US voters.

“Those who are against this decision, keep the protests peaceful, without confrontation. We are frustrated with the right that has been taken away. We’ll talk about that in the next few weeks,” he declared.

“Women will be forced to have children of rapists”, said the president, who added: “The justice or politicians cannot interfere in the decision between a woman and a doctor.”

In his speeches, Biden continues to condemn the decision, saying that “this path that the court has led us to take today is very dangerous.”

Although the overturning of the law – which was in force for 49 years – does not prohibit the right to abortion in the country, it makes room for a more conservative view, leaving each of the 50 states to decide whether or not to allow abortion within their own country. District.

