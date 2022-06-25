“Blood”, Pantanal recordings have despair with screaming at the door

Behind the scenes of the original version of the soap opera was exposed by an actress

One of the most controversial scenes in the novel wetland is without a doubt the castration of Alcides. and the actress Ângela Lealwho played the character Maria Bruaca in the first version of the soap opera, he told details of the backstage of the scene. The famous said that the sequence took many hours to make and that her romantic partner was immersed in scenographic blood.

“It was eight hours of recording, there was a lot of blood, and I remember him [Angelo Antonio] making the sign as if they had taken the parts of himself”, said the actress in a statement made to Gshow. She also recalled that the repercussion was thunderous, with viewers screaming at the door of Manchete.

“The phone on TV Manchete didn’t stop, letters and more letters, people at the door screaming. It was the biggest rating of the entire soap opera”, said Ângela Leal about the scene where the character Tenório amputated the penis of her character’s lover in the soap opera.

MYSTERY IN THE CURRENT VERSION

In the remake signed by Bruno Luperi, the sequel is still a real mystery. Recently, the author missed whether or not he will keep the controversial scene of the first version. “Some events have to happen, maybe not in the way they were conceived,” he told O Globo.

“Some issues thought about back then may change, others may not. It hurts whoever it hurts, we have to respect it”, added the author. In the next chapters of the soap opera, what is known is that Maria Bruaca, now played by Isabel Teixeira, will try to kill her husband. After that, she will spend a period in Eugênio’s boat, Almir Sater’s character, until she is welcomed by José Leôncio.

