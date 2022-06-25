Boca Juniors player manages to postpone trial for sexual abuse and can face Corinthians

Corinthians and Boca Juniors face each other next Tuesday, June 28, at 9:30 pm, for the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16. The Argentine team will have a reinforcement for the match: forward Sebastián Villa.

The athlete is charged with aggravated sexual abuse and deprivation of liberty. The case took place in June 2021 and would be tried this Friday, but Villa managed to postpone the hearing to June 30. With that, the player also got authorization to travel to Brazil and face Corinthians.

According to Olé diary, from Argentina, Villa’s defense had asked for the athlete to be judged only after the end of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Faced with this new scenario, the athlete will be able to play the first leg and may be absent in the return match, on July 5, at Bombonera.

It is important to point out that the accusation of sexual abuse is not the only one answered by the Boca Juniors player. Villa is also facing a case of physical and psychological abuse against his ex-girlfriend since 2020. The player even offered $5,000 to his ex-partner to prevent the complaint. Villa has a contract with Boca Juniors until 2023.

Amid the release of Villa, Corinthians suffers from a low for the match against Boca Juniors. Cantillo was suspended by CONMEBOL and will not enter the field at Neo Química Arena, next Tuesday.

The disciplinary committee of the South American Football Confederation judged the Colombian for expulsion against the Argentine team, still in the group stage. Cantillo was punished with two matches – a suspension had already been served, against Always Ready.

