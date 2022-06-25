Body of actress and theater director Geninha da Rosa Borges is veiled on stage at Teatro de Santa Isabel | Pernambuco

The body of the actress and theatrical director Geninha da Rosa Borges, known as “Lady of Teatro Pernambucano”, is being veiled on the stage of the Santa Isabel Theater , in the neighborhood of Santo Antônio, in Recife. The farewell ceremony began at 9 am this Saturday (25) and should continue until 4 pm.

Afterwards, the body will be taken to the Morada da Paz Cemetery, in Paulista, in Greater Recife. According to relatives, the cremation ceremony, of a restricted nature, will take place this Saturday.

Relatives and friends went to the theater to say goodbye to the artist. According to Breno Borges, Geninha’s son, she asked to have her ashes placed in Santa Isabel.

Geninha died in the early afternoon of last Thursday (23)at home, in the North Zone of the city, two days after turning 100 years old (see video below).

She had been sick the day before, short of breath. A doctor who attends to the family went to her for an appointment and said that the actress was having problems with her respiratory tract.

Maria Eugênia Franco de Sá da Rosa Borges was born in 1922 and has participated in more than 60 plays throughout her 81-year career. She was an actress, theater director and educator.

Throughout his life, he acted in theater, cinema, radio and TV. Her first experience with dramaturgy was in 1941, when she was 19 years old and acted in the play “Night of stars”, in a benefit presentation at Colégio São José (see video above).

Geninha went to the stage at the invitation of the playwright and doctor Waldemar de Oliveira. With him, the actress joined the Teatro de Amadores de Pernambuco (TAP).

Valdemar introduced Geninha to Otávio da Rosa Borges, brother of his wife Diná, whom the actress and director married in 1946.

Over the decades, Geninha changed her character, according to her age. In some productions, she played girls and ladies.

One of her most iconic works is “Um Saturday em 30”, a play written by Luiz Marinho and set during the 1930 Revolution, which culminated in the coup d’état that brought Getúlio Vargas to the presidency of the Republic.

Between the 1980s and 2000s, Geninha acted as cultural manager, in positions at the Museum of the City of Recife, at the Santa Isabel Theater and at the Institute of Cultural Affairs of the Joaquim Nabuco Foundation (Fundaj).

In 2004, with more than 60 years of career on stage, Geninha debuted in soap operas. In TV Globo’s “Da Cor do Sin”, she played Dona Nonô, a wealthy courtesan. She co-starred with actress Maitê Proença and actor Ney Latorraca.

In 2007, the actress became the plot of the play “Geninha da Rosa Borges is Leão do Norte”, in which, at the age of 85, she recounted her rich trajectory interspersed with poems.