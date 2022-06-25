Bolsonaro and Milton: Adnet publishes alleged ‘conversation’

Marcelo Adnet mocks Bolsonaro in audio of ‘conversation’ with Milton Ribeiro (photo: Agencia Brasil/Youtube) Comedian Marcelo Adnet published an audio on social media, this Friday (24/6), imitating President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

He mocked a conversation that the Chief Executive allegedly had with the former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, warning about the Federal Police (PF) operation.

Shortly after the alert, the former head of the folder was arrested.

On the audio, Adnet plays the call: “Al, Milton? This is Milton, this is Marcia Sensitiva. All right?”, says the comedian, imitating the president’s voice.

“Everyone knows I’m very sensitive about this, right? I saw with my crystal fountain that the ‘made dishes’ go to get the verse in a R$ 200 note that is hidden there. T understanding the a codes?”, he added.

In addition, the comedian also mocked the decree of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) imposing 100-year secrecy on the president’s meetings with pastors who would have negotiated resources at the Ministry of Education.

“Okay, wait I’m here in the States trying to get into the hotel and the door is broken. T says ‘push’, I pull and nothing happens. But rest assured that anything I decree a 100-year secrecy is ok?”, he said.

Finally, Adnet also reinforced that the president would have “a code” with Milton to warn that the PF would arrest the former minister.

“If I call you singing ‘Macarena’ it means the cave has fallen, right? You won’t call on normal to burn my face, huh?”, he joked, referring to what Bolsonaro said about “putting his face on fire for Milton”.

Soon after, he calls again singing the song.

Bolsonaro and Milton

The former minister was arrested last Wednesday (22/6), accused of involvement in a scheme to release funds from the ministry.

The PF was investigating the actions and he had to be removed from office.

Adnet has mocked Bolsonaro

In 2021, when truck drivers threatened a new stoppage, the comedian published an audio imitating Bolsonaro and asking Bolsonarista truck drivers to dance ‘Macarena’ at the protests.

“The audio that circulated is fake and this one is real. You have to stay there and start dancing the Macarena. It’s now 3:15 in the morning, and don’t stop. I want to see all of you out of the trucks dancing the Macarena until that other one asks to leave”, says Adnet in the audio imitating the president.

At the time, the president had recorded an audio, confirmed by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcsio Freitas, claiming that the roadblocks would disrupt the economy, causing shortages, inflation and harm to everyone.