Bolsonaro criticizes Globo and defends chemical castration

President says company wants to induce people to believe he is conniving with rapes and condemns abortion again

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the Globe in the early hours of this Friday (June 24, 2022) about a report about the legal abortion performed in the 7th month of pregnancy on an 11-year-old girl who was a victim of rape.

At the twitterthe president shared an article from the Globe with the title “Bolsonaro criticizes abortion in 11-year-old girl victim of rape” and accused the media company of tricking its readers into thinking he was conniving with rape.

“Globo, it’s no use inducing people to think that we are somehow conniving with a crime as barbaric as rape, or that we don’t care about the suffering of an 11-year-old child. It is you who show contempt for one of the victims: the 7-month-old“, he wrote.

Following, the Chief Executive defended the chemical castration of rapists. He quoted a report from the Fantastic shown in March 2020 in which the doctor Drauzio Varella comforted the transgender prisoner Suzy Oliveira. She was convicted of raping and killing a 9-year-old boy in 2010. The story did not mention the crime.

“For us, both the 11-year-old and the 7-month-old are lives that need to be preserved. For you and all those who promoted this barbarism, only one of these lives matters and the other can be discarded in a trash can, even if there is a chance to avoid it.”, added the president.

Here are the publications:

On Thursday (June 23), Bolsonaro had already spoken out about the case on the social network. He classified as “inadmissible” the termination of pregnancy at 7 months. “A baby who is 7 months pregnant, there is no debate about the way in which he was generated, whether or not it is supported by the law. It is inadmissible to speak of taking the life of this helpless being”, posted on Twitter.

The president said that requested investigation of the case the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On May 4, the mother took the girl, whose identities were preserved, for an abortion at the Polydoro Ernani de São Thiago University Hospital, in Florianópolis (SC). At that moment, the girl, victim of a rape, was 22 weeks and 2 days pregnant. The hospital staff, however, refused to carry out the procedure.

In a hearing on the case on May 9, the judge would have tried to convince the girl and her mother to keep the pregnancy. Excerpts from the session were published by the intercept Brazil on Monday (June 20). “Could you bear to stay a little longer?”, questioned judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, holder of the District of Tijucas, in Santa Catarina.

At one point, Zimmer asks the child if “the baby’s father would agree to give it up for adoption”. When talking to the girl’s mother, the judge says that abortion would be a “immense cruelty”. “More cruelty than she is going through?”, asks the victim’s mother.

In an order signed on June 1, the judge recognized that keeping the child in a shelter was due to the “risk” that “the mother performs some procedure to operate on the death of the baby”.

Watch the excerpt from the audience obtained by intercept (2min39s):

The Corregedoria-Geral da Justiça, an organ of the TJSC (Court of Justice of Santa Catarina), said it had instituted a “request for measures at the administrative level for the proper investigation of the facts”.

On Wednesday (June 22), the MPF-SC (Federal Public Ministry of Santa Catarina) reported that the girl managed to terminate the pregnancy after the institution recommended that the hospital perform the procedure.