Bolsonaro is booed in Caruaru, but Flávio says the president was applauded

Vinicius Prates – State of Minas

posted on 06/24/2022 18:24 / updated on 06/24/2022 19:31



President was booed at a June party in the city of Caruaru – (Credit: Reproduction/Social Networks)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was booed by a crowd in the municipality of Caruaru, in Pernambuco, on Thursday night (23/6). During the traditional June festival of São João in the city, curses were fired by the population when the president took the stage.

Despite the scenes, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the son “01” of President Jair Bolsonaro, expressed himself on social media about the event saying that the president had been applauded by the public. In the video linked to the post it is not possible to hear the screams of the crowd.





The parliamentarian also claims that Lula (PT), Bolsonaro’s main opponent for the 2022 elections, would never have a reception like Bolsonaro’s. For him, the PT is the one who would be booed by the public.

“Lula’s thief doesn’t do that even in the city where he was born…HE WILL BE BOOTED! Caruaru/PE aplaude @jairbolsonaro assim como todo o Brasil”, escreveu o parlamentar em seu Twitter.

According to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, people who were present at the event said that, as the boos intensified, the musicians increased the sound, as an attempt to muffle the screams.

Supporters of the president shouted ‘myth’, but even so, several videos of the crowd’s reaction were published on social media, in which the public’s discontent predominates.