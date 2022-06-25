Bolsonaro sanctions fuel ICMS ceiling, but vetoes compensation to states

Tax rate for fuel, energy, transport and telecommunications will be limited to 17%; transfer to governors was included by Congress

Gilson Junio/W9/Estadão Content – 10/28/2021

ICMS ceiling is one of the government’s attempts to contain the rise in fuel prices



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned PLP 18/22, which limits the tax rate on the Commercialization of Goods and Services to 17% (ICMS) that focuses on fuels, electricity, natural gas, communications and public transport, but vetoed the provision that provided for compensation in the areas of health and education to the States in the event of losses due to loss of revenue. In some states, such as Rio de Janeiro, rates exceed 30%. The proposal was published on Thursday, 23, in the Official Diary of the Union.

The provision that provided for compensation to States was included during a vote in the Senate and was kept up for voting in the Chamber of Deputies. The government’s economic team, however, defended the veto. “Despite the merits of the proposal, the legislative proposal is contrary to the public interest, by allowing the creation of public expenditure of a continuous nature, different from the temporary measures approved in the other articles of the same proposal”, said the ministry.

The creation of the ICMS ceiling is one of the attempts by Palácio do Planalto to try to contain the rise in fuel prices less than 100 days before the first round of the presidential elections. Behind the scenes, the coordination of Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign admits that the escalation of gasoline and diesel tariffs impede the growth of the country’s president in polls. In a survey released by Datafolha on Thursday, 23rd, the head of the federal executive appears 19 percentage points behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).