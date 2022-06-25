Bolsonaro’s hairy hand in the PF drives away vote

Milton Ribeiro’s recordings indicate that President Jair Bolsonaro used privileged information from the Federal Police to warn his former minister that the institution would carry out an operation against him – which could have given time for evidence to be destroyed. And Bolsonaro himself, preserved.

If you don’t find this worrying, change the PF for the Civil Police and the minister for a suspected leader of organized crime in a community. Imagine a ruler warning the investigated so that he has time to protect himself.

The difference, in this case, is that the alleged criminal organization involving Ribeiro, evangelical pastors who charged bribes in gold and names in the center had access to billions of reais in resources from the Ministry of Education. In other words, a much larger operation.

Bolsonaro dedicated himself throughout his term to selling the false image that his government is free from corruption. In recent months, the flurry of reports denouncing millionaire overpricing on the purchase of rural school buses and robotics kits and schools half-built just to elect their allies has made the work more Herculean.

Added to this are requests for bribes for the purchase of vaccines against covid-19 in negotiations involving the Ministry of Health and poorly explained purchases of Viagra and penile prostheses to boost the morale of the Ministry of Defense.

There is a portion of 17% of the population that believes absolutely everything that Jair says, according to the latest Datafolha. These fanatics believe that there is a plot against their “myth” and that Fabrício Queiroz, their friend and operator of embezzlement of public resources, is a wronged worker. This group even puts faith when Bolsonaro says he cares for transparency, even if, soon after, he threatens to punch a journalist in the mouth who asked why Queiroz deposited R$89,000 in the account of the first lady, Michelle.

These people will not change their position with the accusations of interference by Jair at the top of the institution to protect allies.

Neither does the portion of Bolsonaristas who know that Messiah is a myth, but he is not a saint, but does not care about it. For them, there is no problem if Bolsonarismo uses the PF because they think that, in their place, the PT would do the same thing. And anything goes to help rid Brazil of the (non-existent) ghost of communism, including turning a blind eye to those who protect corruption.

Now, there is also an electorate in dispute, which is not suffering as much from the crisis as the poorest, and is keeping an eye on other characteristics of the candidates – in addition to their ability to manage the economy.

This group could be especially hit if investigations continue to show that the president kidnapped a part of the Federal Police to protect himself, his family and close allies, throwing it over the other, independent part, which insists on fulfilling its constitutional role. to investigate damage to public coffers.

No wonder the president’s campaign was extremely irritated by the release of the XP/Ipespe poll on June 3, which showed that Lula (35%) was numerically ahead of Bolsonaro (30%) when respondents were asked which candidate has more of the characteristic of “honesty”. The Bolsonarista attacks on research made it stop being weekly.

This is one of the buoys he clings to now, as the country boasts 33 million hungry people and an inflation of 12.04% a year, which reduces the amount of food in the supermarket cart and increases the pile of bills in open to the majority of the population.

According to Datafolha, released this Thursday (23), Lula would win today in the first round, being pushed by those who earn up to two minimum wages (a group in which the PT beats the president by 56% to 22% and represents 52% of the country). Because of this, Bolsonaro has been rushing to approve a package of desperate measures. Among them, raising the Bolsa Família, oops, Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600.

As the impact of this is uncertain, he needs to ensure that the part of the electorate that puts corruption as a concern above the economy does not reject him when it comes to choosing between him and Lula. Mainly the voter who, today, is not with him, but could be.

What about cases like the ones that have flooded the news these days, pointing out that the president has laid a “hairy hand” on the Federal Police, causing the top management to undermine the work of their delegates and agents, who are trying to find out how a corruption scheme worked. within the Ministry of Education, it doesn’t help at all.

Because it only proves Bolsonaro, who made it clear that he has no problem interfering with public security bodies, as in the famous ministerial meeting of April 22, 2020. “I will not wait fuck my whole family from slutty, or friends of mine, because I can’t change someone from security at the end of the line that belongs to our structure. Will change! If no can change, change his boss! Can’t change his boss? Change the minister! AND full stop! we are not here for joke,” he said.

The situation may not take away so many votes from the president due to the behavior of his voters, but it won’t make him win any – which, with less than 100 days before the elections, is bad for Jair. Even more so if the Senate demonstrates that it honors its history and installs the CPI of the MEC.