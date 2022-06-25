BOOST YOUR MEMORY WITH THESE 4 VERY LOW CALOR VEGETABLES

We have known since childhood that fruits and vegetables are very important foods for health and that they should be part of our diet. Speaking of which, all people who want to maintain a healthy diet with a guarantee of low calories should also include these options in their daily meals.

See also: 4 fruits you can and should eat with the skin

All these foods mentioned here are incredibly rich in nutrients and vitamins that are essential for the proper functioning of our body, since each one of them has properties unique that directly help in our health and quality of life.

Among the properties that some of these nutritious foods offer are those that help with concentration and help fight memory loss, so they become even more essential in our lives.

The fact that they help both to maintain concentration and prevent memory loss is because they facilitate the exchange of communication between neurotransmitters and help neurons to communicate with each other. developin addition to providing enough energy for our body to function properly, exactly as it should be.

So if you are looking for a diet that is much richer in nutrients that can also strengthen your memory and help you stay focused during the day, check out below which vegetables you need to consume.

1- Broccoli

Broccoli, in addition to being a delicious and very versatile vegetable, and can be used in the preparation of the most diverse recipes, it also has several nutrients that not only improve memory but also cognitive functions, so you need to consider it.

Broccoli also helps to regulate high blood pressure, fight diabetes and reduces inflammation as well as helping with digestion, as it is a vegetable rich in vitamin K, folic acid and magnesium. These are very important nutrients for the proper functioning of our entire nervous system.

2- Cabbage

Kale is a natural anti-inflammatory that is known to be very powerful, in addition, it is also a vegetable that helps the body a lot to absorb calcium from other foods.

And these are not the only benefits that kale provides us, see? she helps to rejuvenate the brain, as it is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which are powerful nutrients whose aim is also to control the function of all organs.

Like broccoli and the other veggies we’ll mention in this article, kale is a cheap, low-calorie vegetable option, so you can have it with your meals without any guilt.

3- Parsley

Parsley is a vegetable widely used here in Brazil, especially as a seasoning of salads and hot dishes, but it is much more than just one of the ways to finish the food. She is extremely nutritious!

Parsley has vitamin B9 which, like broccoli, helps neurons work better and helps fight problems such as anxiety and depression, as well as being excellent for regulating hypertension.

4- Arugula

The properties present in arugula are very similar to those found in kale, so it also helps with cognitive functions and can be consumed together with others that offer different benefits but as good as hers.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the vitamins present in arugula reduce free radicals, which will keep the brain always strong and in good working order for all activities.