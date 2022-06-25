Botafogo x Fluminense has sold 26 thousand tickets; Upper West sector A is unlocked

Botafogo informs that more than 26 thousand tickets have already been sold for Sunday’s classic, against Fluminense, at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the Lower East and Upper East sectors sold out, Upper West A was unlocked.

SERVICE | Tickets for Botafogo x Fluminense:

Botafogo vs Fluminense

Date-Time: 26/06 (Sunday), at 16:00

Stadium: Nilton Santos Stadium

Load made available: 42,000

Sell ​​on the website: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Gates open: 2pm

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, North, Tribuna de Honor and Camarotes (Botafogo) / South (Fluminense)

(Upper West A and Upper West B sectors are INITIALLY locked and will be available on demand)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

–

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

–

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole R$80 / Half R$40

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5.00

Black Plan – BRL 10.00

White Plan – BRL 15.00

BNC Plan – BRL 15.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

WEST SECTOR HIGHER THAN (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole – R$60

Sock – BRL 30

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – 2x Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5

Black Plan – BRL 10

White Plan – BRL 15

BNC Plan – BRL 15

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

NORTH SECTOR (ENTRY THROUGH THE NORTH SECTOR)

Whole R$60 / Half R$30

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in – +1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5.00

Black Plan – BRL 10.00

White Plan – BRL 15.00

BNC Plan – BRL 15.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

SOUTH SECTOR – VISITOR (ENTRY BY SOUTH SECTOR)

Whole R$60 / Half R$30

TRIBUNE OF HONOR (EXCLUSIVE TO BOTAFOGO FANS)

Whole R$320 / Half R$200

Glorious Plan: BRL 100

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

WARNING: Glorious Plan members are NOT entitled to a companion for the Tribuna de Honor sector.

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Thursday (23/06): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (24/06): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (25/06): 10 am to 5 pm

– Sunday (26/06): 10 am to 4:45 pm

General Severiano

– Thursday (23/06): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (24/06): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (25/06): 10 am to 5 pm

Cariocas FC store

(Via Park Shopping – Barra da Tijuca)

– Thursday (23/06): 12pm to 7pm

– Friday (24/06): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (25/06): 12:00 to 19:00

Cariocas FC store

(Carioca Shopping – Vila da Penha)

– Thursday (23/06): 12pm to 7pm

– Friday (24/06): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (25/06): 12:00 to 19:00

Carioca fan store

(Rio Office & Mall – Jacarepaguá)

– Thursday (23/06): 12pm to 7pm

– Friday (24/06): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (25/06): 12:00 to 19:00

FREE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, may redeem the ticket, on opening days at the Nilton Santos Stadium point of sale, from 10 am until closing time. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

PARKING

The Norte 1 parking lot, located at Rua das Oficinas, will open at 1 pm and cost R$40.00. Membership fee is R$20. Vans pay R$60. Payment must be made on the spot in cash, PIX or card. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

IMPORTANT REPORT

Botafogo warns that the use of flares or bombs during matches, as well as the throwing of objects on the field of play, is strictly prohibited. Remember: such practices harm the Club.

VISITING FANCY

The visiting fans will be in the South Sector. Tickets cost R$60.00 (full) and R$30.00 (half). Supporters are entitled to a 50% discount on the entrance fee. sales happen ONLY online this Thursday (23/06) through the website: botafogo.com.br/ingresso .

SALE POINTS (VISITORS):

Nilton Santos Stadium (South ticket office)

– Friday (24/06): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (25/06): 10 am to 5 pm

orange trees

– Friday (24/06): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (25/06): 10 am to 5 pm

ATTENTION:

Fluminense fans will be able to access the Nilton Santos Stadium with a ticket (random QR), through the VoucherSeguro app. For this, the fan must:

I) Buy the ticket through the website www.voucherseguro.com/voucherseguro

II) Download the VoucherSeguro App via your smartphone’s app store and log in using the same email and password as your account.

III) Access the “Events” area of ​​the App and view your tickets. If you have purchased more than one ticket, just drag to the side to view the other vouchers.

*Those who choose to exchange their digital tickets for physical tickets must look for one of the points of sale indicated above to make the exchange. The holder of the purchase, proof of purchase and official photo ID must be present.