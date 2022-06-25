Bradesco starts to act as Payment Initiator: what does this mean?

The Central Bank granted the security certification to Bradesco, the first phase of approval to become a Payment Initiator

The Central Bank (BC) granted the security certification to Bradesco, which consists of the first phase of approval to become an Initiator of Payment Transactions (ITP). In this way, the bank’s customers will be able to make Pix transfers in the Bradesco application using the balance available at other institutions, for example.

“The new modality is another benefit of Open Finance that comes to facilitate and simplify our customers’ daily lives. With the payment initiator, they will be able to command their transfers and payments via Pix, including funds that are in other banks”, highlighted in a note the Director of Current Account and Cash Management at Bradesco, Antonio Daissuke.

How does the Payments Initiator work?

The new tool allows the user to initiate payment on the website or application of the company selling the product or service. And then be directed to the bank’s digital environment, with no need to close the e-commerce site to open the bank’s application. To complete the payment process, customer identification and consent is required.

regulation

Financial institutions that adhere to this modality must be regulated by the Central Bank and follow bank secrecy, protection and security rules determined by the Open Finance Convention in Brazil.

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

pioneering

Banco do Brasil became the first financial institution in the country to be enabled to offer the Initiator of Payment Transactions (ITP) to its customers. At first, the initiative is only available for transfers via Pix.

Safety

As a process supervised by the Central Bank, the payment transaction initiator is a safe tool. Only institutions approved by the municipality will be able to operate the technology. Payments are made at the financial institution with which the customer has an open account.

Open Banking

On October 29, 2021, the third phase of open banking began, which allowed Pix to join the payment initiation technology. With the sharing of information about Pix, it will be possible that in the future transfers will be made outside the applications of financial institutions.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com