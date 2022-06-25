Brazil closes Cannes Lions with 70 trophies; see most awarded actions

Brazil closed its participation in Cannes Lions, the most important advertising festival in the world, with 70 trophies – or “lions”, as the awards are known. There were 10 gold, 24 silver and 36 bronze.

This year’s performance was a little better compared to last year, when Brazilian companies won 67 trophies. The difference is that, unlike in 2021, this year no Brazilian campaign won a “Grand Prix”, the top prize in each category. In 2021, there were 3.

For the second consecutive time, Africa was the most awarded Brazilian agency: there were 15 trophies, against 11 from VMLY&R and Gut São Paulo agencies.

The most awarded Brazilian advertising actions were:

1. “Creamy Hair”from the Africa agency, for Brahma, with 7 lions (1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze)

2. “Los Santos +3°C”from VMLY&R to Greenpeace, with 6 lions (2 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronzes)

3. “Burger Glitch”from David São Paulo to Burger King, with 5 lions (2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze)

4. “Jatobá refugee”from Africa to the NGO Climate Reality, with 5 trophies (1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze)

5. “#BlackVoice”from FCB Brasil for Revista Raça, with 5 lions (1 silver and 4 bronze)

Brazilian companies submitted 1,930 works in the festival’s 29 categories. Brazil was the third country with the most campaigns registered, behind only the United States and the United Kingdom.

In one of the most awaited categories, “Film”, Brazil was left with only 2 bronze lions, for the commercials “New Fairies”, by the Wieden Kennedy SP agency for Nike, and “Novos Beijos Icônicos”, by the Gut São Paulo agency. for the Free Market.

Among the 29 categories, the one that yielded the most trophies for Brazil was direct marketing, with 10 trophies, 6 silver and 4 bronze.

Advertiser of the Year

Burger King was elected the festival’s “advertiser of the year” for the 3rd time in a row. The fast-food chain won 24 trophies at the event, with 11 different campaigns. Burger King Brasil was the country that had the highest number of awarded pieces: 4 different campaigns won 8 lions.