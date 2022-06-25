Brazil exceeds the mark of 670 thousand deaths by Covid; on the rise, moving average exceeds 180 victims per day | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (24) 324 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourssurpassing the mark of 670 thousand victims and totaling 670,282 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 188 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +21% indicating uptrend .

The moving average of cases passed from the house of 51 thousand and is the highest since March (see details further below).

Total deaths: 670,282

670,282 Death record in 24 hours: 324

324 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 188 (14-day variation: +21%)

188 (14-day variation: +21%) Total known confirmed cases: 32,030,729

32,030,729 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 66,993

66,993 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 51,361 (14-day variation: +20%)

Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima and Sergipe had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours. The state of Tocantins did not release updated data until the closing of this bulletin.

In total, the country registered 51,361 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,030,729 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 51,361+20% change from two weeks ago. It is the highest moving average recorded since March 1 (when it was at 65,370).

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (13 states and the DF): PI, DF, MA, PB, RN, BA, MT, RO, RJ, ES, PR, GO, MG, MS

PI, DF, MA, PB, RN, BA, MT, RO, RJ, ES, PR, GO, MG, MS In stability (9 states): PE, SC, CE, AC, AL, SE, AM, SP, RR

PE, SC, CE, AC, AL, SE, AM, SP, RR Falling (3 states): RS, PA, AP

RS, PA, AP Did not disclose (1 state): TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).