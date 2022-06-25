Brazil has 17 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Of the total number of infections, 5 are autochthonous, that is, of local transmission; another 10 cases are under investigation

Brazil has recorded 17 confirmed cases of monkeypox, with 11 in São Paulo, 2 in Rio Grande do Sul and 4 in Rio de Janeiro, according to data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (24.jun.2022). Another 10 cases are still under investigation.

Of the total number of infections, 5 would be autochthonous, that is, of local transmission of the disease. Two of them in Rio de Janeiro and 3 in São Paulo.

Only on Friday (June 24), 3 new cases of the disease were reported: 2 in the State of Rio de Janeiro and another in the State of São Paulo. The infections were confirmed by the laboratories of Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) in Rio and the Instituto Adolf Lutz in São Paulo.

The new case identified in São Paulo was imported. The patient has a recent travel history to Europe, is male, is 29 years old and lives in São Paulo.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, all patients present a stable clinical picture, without complications, and are being monitored by the Health Departments of the states and municipalities.

SAO PAULO

On Thursday (June 23), the Ministry of Health was notified of 3 autochthonous cases of monkeypox in the State of São Paulo. There are 3 male patients, living in the capital of São Paulo, aged between 24 and 37 years. They have no travel history to countries with confirmed cases.

According to the folder, the infections are under investigation to search for transmission links. The patients are isolated, with a stable clinical condition, without complications and being monitored by the local Health Departments.

With information from Brazil Agency.