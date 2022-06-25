Brian Laundrie Confessed To Killing Gabby Petito In Letter: “I Thought She Wanted It” – Who

+



Influencer Gaby Petito was found dead strangled after going on a trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie; his body was later found and the cause was suicide (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Friday (24) the images of the eight-page letter that Brian Laundrie wrote, in which he confesses to murdering his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. The letter was discovered by the FBI in October 2021 at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park while they were searching for Brian, but it was only now revealed by FOX News.

In the letter, he claims to have killed his girlfriend after she was allegedly injured in a fall while they were hiking. “I ended her life… I thought it was an act of pity, which was what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I’ve made. I panicked, I was in shock.”

He continued, “From the moment I made the decision, that I ended her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.” Laundrie ended up committing suicide and had his body partially eaten by crocodiles a few weeks after the crime, when he was already on the run.

understand the case

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country trip, recounting the experience on social media, before he returned to his parents’ home in North Port, arriving on September 1, 2021 without his fiancée, according to police.

Gabby’s body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming, and Laundrie was considered the only suspect in the case. An arrest warrant was issued on September 23, when he used the bride’s card after her disappearance. A coroner ruled her death a “manual strangulation” homicide. According to the coroner, she had been dead for at least three weeks until she was found.

Laundrie’s parents have kept a low profile since then, telling investigators that their son went for a walk on September 14 and never came back, prompting the search for the suspect.

Brian’s remains were found Oct. 20 in the swamp area of ​​the Carlton Reservation in North Port, Florida, just hours after the FBI discovered some of his belongings during an initial search of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.