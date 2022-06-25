“Brunna, I swear it’s not me”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 9 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on “Brunna, I swear it’s not me” 2 Views

Entertainment

The singer joined in the joke after an image of Madonna’s concert went viral on the internet

Ana Lima

Per Ana Lima

Reproduction: Instagram/Ludmilla
© Reproduction: Instagram/LudmillaReproduction: Instagram/Ludmilla
Ana Lima

An image from the show Madonna went viral on the internet after the singer kissed the rapper tokischa. In a specific frame of a video, netizens commented on the similarity of the singers with ludmilla and even with Luisa Sonza: “Spent at Luísa kissing Ludmilla”joked a profile.

Noticing that the image was starting to go viral, the interpreter of “Socadona” joined in the fun, and had fun sending a message to Brunna Goncalves, his wife, via Twitter: “Brunna, I swear it’s not me“, he wrote. It didn’t take long for the companion to respond: “Really good, Dona Ludmilla”.

The subject continued to yield as followers commented on the time it took to understand that it was Madonna: “First I saw Ludmilla and Luísa Sonza, then I saw Luísa Sonza and a dancer, then I saw that it was Madonna and a dancer”, reacted a girl.

Still citing the name of Luísa Sonza, another internet user mentioned the singer’s similarity to the “Queen of Pop”: “I’m shocked at how much Luisa looks like Madonna, people! Icons look the same”, he said in a joking tone.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

6 new and light movies to watch on Netflix, don’t think about anything and just enjoy Sunday

Sometimes all we need is a silly, light and relaxed movie that makes time go …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved