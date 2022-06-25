The singer joined in the joke after an image of Madonna’s concert went viral on the internet

An image from the show Madonna went viral on the internet after the singer kissed the rapper tokischa. In a specific frame of a video, netizens commented on the similarity of the singers with ludmilla and even with Luisa Sonza: “Spent at Luísa kissing Ludmilla”joked a profile.

Noticing that the image was starting to go viral, the interpreter of “Socadona” joined in the fun, and had fun sending a message to Brunna Goncalves, his wife, via Twitter: “Brunna, I swear it’s not me“, he wrote. It didn’t take long for the companion to respond: “Really good, Dona Ludmilla”.

The subject continued to yield as followers commented on the time it took to understand that it was Madonna: “First I saw Ludmilla and Luísa Sonza, then I saw Luísa Sonza and a dancer, then I saw that it was Madonna and a dancer”, reacted a girl.

Still citing the name of Luísa Sonza, another internet user mentioned the singer’s similarity to the “Queen of Pop”: “I’m shocked at how much Luisa looks like Madonna, people! Icons look the same”, he said in a joking tone.