Bruno Mndez registered with the IDB and is released to make his debut for Corinthians

Defender Bruno Méndez is released to make his debut for Corinthians. This Friday afternoon, the defender had his return to Parque São Jorge published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and fulfilled the necessary bureaucracy to return to work for the club.

Now, the participation or not of Bruno Méndez in the matches is in charge of the coach Vítor Pereira. If the coach wishes, the Uruguayan is ready to participate in this Saturday’s classic, against Santos, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place at Neo Química Arena, at 19:00 (Brasília time).

Reproduction / CBF

On Tuesday, it is worth remembering, the termination of Bruno Méndez with Internacional, the club where he played on loan from Timão, was also registered with the IDB. In Porto Alegre, the defender played 58 games in a year, enough to be liked by his team’s fans. The gaucho club even tried to negotiate the permanence of the defender, but could not convince the Corinthians board.

It is important to note that, despite returning to Timão, a possible departure from Bruno Méndez is not ruled out. As found out the My Helmsome clubs abroad are interested in having the athlete during the transfer window that opens in July.

Back at Timão, Bruno Méndez now has the opportunity to continue the trajectory that began in 2019 at Parque São Jorge. For Corinthians, between 2019, 2020 and 2021, there were 44 games and one goal scored.

