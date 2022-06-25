Bruno Pereira is veiled and cremated in an indigenous farewell ceremony

The body of indigenist Bruno Pereira, murdered this month while investigating threats to isolated peoples in the Amazon, was laid to rest this Friday in his home state of Pernambuco, with a traditional indigenous farewell before cremation.

Pereira, 41, a father of three, was cremated after a funeral attended by his family and indigenous people who paid tribute to the man who spent his career studying and defending indigenous peoples.

About a dozen indigenous men and women of the Xukuru people said goodbye to Pereira with song and dance, while a photo of him rested on top of his coffin, covered with flags of Pernambuco and the Sport Recife football club.

“We came to honor our warrior, the warrior Bruno, who today becomes a martyr for all of us, for the indigenous cause,” said Marcos Luidson, leader of the Xukuru community in Pernambuco.

Pereira started working at the Funai indigenous agency in 2010 in Vale do Javari, a remote area that is home to the largest concentration of uncontacted peoples in the world.

It was there that Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips were murdered earlier this month as they studied indigenous peoples’ attempts to defend themselves against poachers, prospectors, loggers and illegal fishermen.

Pereira was placed on leave by Funai in 2019 after working with the Federal Police in an operation that destroyed 60 boats used by miners. Earlier that year, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had criticized police officers for destroying equipment confiscated from illegal miners and loggers.

Pereira’s removal from his post as coordinator at Funai was part of a wave of cuts in staff and budgets at the agency after Bolsonaro came to power in 2019.

Pereira later helped indigenous groups patrol the Javari Valley against illegal activities by squatters, a dangerous job that saw him receive numerous threats.

Murders of indigenous land defenders jumped to 10 in both 2019 and 2020, compared with five in the previous two years combined, according to human rights group Global Witness.

At the funeral, leader Xukuru Luidson called for accountability for Pereira, Phillips and all indigenous defenders who were killed.

“How many other leaders have been killed? How many warriors do we have that have been murdered around the struggle for unseen territory?… Many others,” Luidson said.

(*Additional reporting by Jake Spring and Anthony Boadle)