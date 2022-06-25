Bruno Pereira is veiled and remembered by indigenous people – 06/24/2022 – Poder

The indigenist Bruno Pereira, 41, murdered in Vale do Javari (AM), was held this Friday (24) in Paulista, in the metropolitan region of Recife.

Indigenous people of different ethnicities and from different parts of the country paid tribute to the indigenist, who was killed alongside British journalist Dom Phillips on the 5th. The crime put strong pressure on the Jair Bolsonaro government for highlighting the crime scenario in the Amazon.

In Pernambuco, the Xukuru, who live in the wild, began their rituals of enchantment at dawn and, during Bruno’s wake, they danced and sang in his memory. “Where’s my brother, oh my brother, oh my brother, where’s my brother,” they sang around the coffin.

Simultaneously, indigenous people and indigenists organized acts in Brasília, São Paulo and Atalaia do Norte, the city to which Bruno and Dom were supposed to have returned on the trip on which they were killed.

After the wake, Bruno’s body was cremated in a ceremony reserved for the family.

“It’s a capricious whim of a person from Pernambuco to be veiled in a São João. Here, it’s a party day, and Bruno and party are synonymous!”, he told Sheet Beatriz, partner of Bruno Pereira, this Friday.

The tributes to Bruno were not limited to the places he passed through, the people he contacted or the cause he defended.

The Kanamari, from Vale do Javari, decided to carry out their traditional mourning ritual, performed only in the event of the death —or “passage”, as they prefer — of their own.

“The chiefs said, with tears in their eyes, that the pain they are feeling is as if it were a chief who had died. So we have to do this to say goodbye and show him the way to get where ours is. greatest father”, said Master Aldair, Kanamari.

The rite is practiced exclusively by men and cannot even be seen by women and children. He explains that it consists of cutting and keeping the hair, each time a family member dies, until, when the community feels too sad, a new ritual is performed to “say goodbye to the mourning” and “get used to the memory of the person who lived with us.”

“He was not a person who harmed anyone, he died for doing good, but the evil took him, to no longer do good to anyone. We said goodbye with him, with the dances and rituals, to him to reach the mighty God, who is Tamakori”, completes Aldair.

Bruno, says Eliesio Marubo, from Univaja (União dos Povos Indígenas do Vale do Javari), was perhaps the only non-indigenous person that the Kanamari allowed to participate in their ayahuasca rituals.

It is a Kanamari song, the “song of the mother macaw calling her chicks to feed at the door of the nest, in the beak”, which the indigenist sings in a video that became popular recently, after his death. He would sing the song to his children.

“Talking to the Kanamari spiritual leader, he confided to me that it was the spirit of ayahuasca that gave Bruno the song. living in a certain moment”, says Eliésio.

Beto Marubo, Eliésio’s brother, is godfather to one of Bruno’s children, who in turn sat at the table of Beto and Eliésio’s family at meals —”which we only do with very intimate people”—, sniffed snuff with them and slept at their house.

“We will continue with this same relationship in the spiritual world, it is a relationship that will last for all eternity, because he was, he is and will always be a person of great respect in the Javari Valley for all the people who live there” , completes Eliesio.

Since his death, several tributes have been made throughout Brazil and his family has been receiving videos of rituals and ceremonies in his memory.

Bruno, for example, named the son of a Mayoruna (or Matsé) leader. He was one of the few who had access to the newly contacted korubos — who are very “selective,” recalls Eliesio.

In a Yawanawá village in Acre, women sang in her memory. The mebêmgôkre, or kayapós, of Xingu (MT), in a statement, sent a “strong hug and welcome” to “Beatriz, Bruno’s companion, whom we know as Bia and affectionately call Irekaron”.

In Atalaia do Norte, the Kanamari, in front of the headquarters of Funai (Fundação Nacional do Índio), transformed the ayahuasca music taught to Bruno into a funeral hymn, and carried banners in the name of the “defenders of the forest”.

In São Paulo, Guarani asked for justice, and chanted, in his honor, a song that says “Give us back our land, which you took from us, so that we can live well”, according to a translation by anthropologist Lucas Keese.

Bruno was also remembered in a Jewish kaddish — homage to the dead —, in Catholic parishes — an act organized by Father Julio Lancelotti — and his family received messages from quilombola communities who dedicated a day to him in their terreiros and congados.