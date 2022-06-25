Bruno Pereira is veiled in PE amid the tribute of indigenous people; Look







The body of Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira is veiled with the presence of indigenous people at the Morada da Paz Cemetery, in Paulista, Greater Recife Photo: PEDRO DE PAULA / CODE 19 / Estadão

The body of the indigenist Bruno Pereira is veiled this Friday, 24, at the Morada da Paz cemetery, in Paulista, metropolitan region of Recife, in a ceremony open to the public and marked by tributes made by indigenous people. Representatives of two of the most important ethnic groups in Pernambuco, Pankararu and Xukuru, traveled from nearby cities to attend the ceremony and pay homage to him. Bruno, who worked in defense of indigenous peoples, especially in the Amazon, in the Vale do Javari region, was murdered alongside the British journalist Bishop Phillips earlier this month.

The indigenous people took advantage of the tributes to make an appeal for justice and security, since Bruno Pereira was killed for acting in an attempt to protect these peoples. According to Bruno’s family, rites of passage were held throughout the country in memory of the indigenist. The wake was attended by the chiefs Sarapó Pankararu, from the indigenous land of Brejo dos Padres (PE), and Marcelo Pankararu, from the indigenous land of Between Sierras (FOOT). The indigenous people of the Xukuru ethnic group traveled from the city of fishing (PE), about 200 km from the capital of Pernambuco.

Bruno’s sister-in-law, Thany Rufino, was moved to read a note on behalf of the indigenist’s family. “Bruno’s life was one of courage, dedication and fidelity to the cause of the indigenous people. He had a mission, he enlightened his cause and took it to the world”, said Thany.

The family thanked those who were involved in the search and hoped that the missing duo would be located. “Now, we are dedicated to love, forgiveness and prayer.”

The family is saying goodbye to Bruno with a heart full of gratitude for having had him in our lives. Bruno’s life was one of courage, dedication and fidelity to the indigenous cause. Bruno had a mission, enlightened his cause and took it to the world. At that moment and throughout the last week, indigenous people from all over the country performed rites of passage in honor of him. We thank you all. To family, friends, indigenous people and to all the people who prayed, searched, worked, represented Bruno, we are eternally grateful. May God in his immensity repay everyone and their families. Now, we are dedicated to love, forgiveness and prayer.

Bruno will be cremated in a private ceremony this Friday, the 24th, at 3 pm.

Indigenist Bruno Pereira is laid to rest at the Morada da Paz cemetery in Recife; 46 Xukuru indigenous people traveled from the city of Pesqueira (PE) to watch him; Bishop Phillips will be veiled on Sunday in Rio. Photo: Larissa Brainer

Journalist will be buried in Rio

Journalist Dom Phillips will be veiled this Sunday, 26, from 9 am at Parque da Colina cemetery, in Niterói (RJ). There, a speech written by the Brazilian and British members of his family will also be read.