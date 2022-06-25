‘Bruno’s life was one of courage, dedication and fidelity to the cause of the indigenous people’, says family in a note during wake of indigenist killed in AM | Pernambuco

“The family is saying goodbye to Bruno with a heart full of gratitude for having had him in our lives. Bruno’s life was one of courage, dedication and fidelity to the indigenous cause”.

The statement is part of a note released by the family of indigenist Bruno Pereira (see video above)murdered during an expedition in the Vale do Javari region, in Amazonas, along with the English journalist Dom Phillips.

The body of the Pernambuco native is veiled this Friday (24), at the Morada da Paz Cemetery, in Paulista, in Greater Recife. Cremation must take place at 3 pm. Bruno Pereira’s wake has been marked by tributes and an indigenous ceremony performed by a group of the Xucuru ethnic group.

1 of 5 Indigenous people at the wake of Bruno Pereira, in Greater Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Indigenous people at the wake of Bruno Pereira, in Greater Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

The family, shaken, declined to speak to the press and appointed the indigenist’s sister-in-law, Thany Rufino, to read a note on behalf of the relatives.

“Bruno had a mission and enlightened his cause, and he took it to the world. At this moment and throughout the last week, indigenous people from all over the country performed rites of passage and honored Bruno Pereira. We thank you all”, says the note read by Thany Rufino.

‘Gratitude, Bruno, for giving your life for us’, says chief during wake

Son of Paraíba, Bruno Pereira was 41 years old, was born in Recife and left his wife, the anthropologist Beatriz de Almeida Matos, in addition to three children.

2 of 5 Indigenous people around Bruno Pereira’s coffin, in Greater Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Indigenous people around Bruno Pereira’s coffin, in Greater Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

He was passionate about the indigenous cause and, in the 2000s, he left Pernambuco to work in the Amazon. He is considered one of the greatest experts on isolated peoples in Brazil.

During the wake, a group of Xucuru indigenous people, from Serra do Ororubá, in Pesqueira, in the Agreste region, paid tribute and sang songs of the “Toré” ritual.

In the chapel, they gathered around Bruno’s coffin, which was covered by a Pernambuco flag, a Sport Clube do Recife flag and a shirt from the União dos Povos Indígenas do Vale do Javari (Univaja).

3 of 5 Indigenous people around Bruno Pereira’s coffin, during a wake, in Greater Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Indigenous people around Bruno Pereira’s coffin, during a wake, in Greater Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

They held a sign with photos of the victims and the phrase “Justice for Dom and Bruno”. In the note, Bruno Pereira’s family thanked him for his support.

“To family, friends, indigenous people and all the people who prayed, searched, worked, represented Bruno. We are eternally grateful. May God, in his immensity, repay everyone and their families. Now, we are dedicated to love, forgiveness and prayer”, concludes the note.

Body of indigenist Bruno Pereira arrives in Recife on a Federal Police plane

Bruno and Dom were killed during an expedition in the Vale do Javari region, in Amazonas. The crime took place on June 5 and the remains were found ten days later. Bruno’s body arrived in Recife on Thursday night (23), in a Federal Police jet. (see video above).

The mortal remains were examined in Brasilia. When the release took place, the two bodies were taken by plane to be handed over to the families.

4 of 5 The indigenist Bruno da Cunha Araújo Pereira — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo The indigenist Bruno da Cunha Araújo Pereira — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Son of Paraíba, Bruno Pereira was from Pernambuco, born in Recife. He left Pernambuco in the 2000s to work in the Amazon. He has held several positions at the National Indian Foundation (Funai) over the last decade.

Bruno went through the regional coordination of Vale do Javari, exactly in the region where he disappeared during an expedition earlier this month. He is survived by his wife, anthropologist Beatriz Matos, and three children.

Bruno Pereira is considered one of the greatest experts on isolated peoples in Brazil. The indigenist even studied journalism at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) and would participate in a film inspired by his work.

5 of 5 Indigenist Bruno Pereira with classmates during his school days in Recife — Photo: Courtesy Indigenist Bruno Pereira with classmates during his school days in Recife — Photo: Courtesy

On June 16, the Pernambuco native received honors for his trajectory in defense of indigenous peoples. According to family members, Bruno loved Pernambuco, the culture, carnival and Sport Club do Recife.

He loved the soccer team so much that he even called on his cell phone via satellite to find out the results of the games when he was at Funai’s bases, where there is no communication.