Businessman accuses Sorocaba of hiding 20 million reais

Former businessman from Sorocaba, from the duo with Fernando, sues singer for hiding assets to not pay debt

Sorocaba, from the duo with Fernando, has been going through problems involving a process initiated by his former manager a few years ago.

Paulo Pissoloto, a former businessman from Sorocaba, accuses the sertanejo of hiding luxurious goods such as cars and houses in the name of family members to avoid paying a fine in the contract that is equivalent to 20 million reais.

After 10 years of legal proceedings, on the 17th, the justice of Paraná decreed that Sorocaba will have to bear the cults of the fine of his former businessman.

In an interview with Hora da Venenosa do Balanço Geral, Paulo revealed about the lawsuit against the sertanejo Sorocaba:

“His accounts are empty, there’s nothing in his name. What he has has already been pledged in other lawsuits. Because of that, what he did: he opened a company in his father’s name, and this company is where he was receiving his billings, his concert fees. It is this company that is doing the bidding in the city halls”, declared.

The businessman also declared that Sorocaba is circumventing the processes to not pay the debts: “Other properties are also not in his name. Our great difficulty is that he is cheating, putting all his income directed to his father’s company, which is an artistic production company”.

DEBT THAT DOESN’T END

Paulo also revealed that Sorocaba has debts of more than 38 million reais in addition to the contractual one he was ordered to pay.

“The process itself says, in the records, that he is playing with the judiciary and playing with us. It keeps putting resources where it doesn’t fit to gain time”.

Sorocaba’s father said that the businessman is an embezzler, and in defense, Paulo declared: “He is desperate, telling untruths and appealing, as he always told Sorocaba that he would never have to pay that, that it would come to nothing, and with a sarcastic air. Justice is being done.”