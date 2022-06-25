Campaign does not reach goal and flu vaccination will be expanded

Vaccine ampoule against the influenza virus, which causes the flu. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The national flu and measles vaccination campaign ends this Friday (24), in Mato Grosso do Sul, and focused on the priority groups defined by the PNI (National Immunization Plan). The expectation is that, from this stage, the use of vaccines will be released to any individuals over six months of age.

According to the SES (State Department of Health), each municipality is responsible for its strategy. In Campo Grande, Sesau (Municipal Health Department) points out that the schedule is yet to be defined, but the forecast is that this phase will begin next Monday (27).

In a report by the newspaper CNN Brasil, the Ministry of Health confirmed that, as of Saturday (25), states and municipalities will be able to expand the campaign to the general population, while stocks last.

According to data from the federal government, 1,068,980 doses of flu vaccine were distributed in Mato Grosso do Sul, of which 485,692 were applied. The estimated target audience is 1,048,221 people – that is, vaccination coverage was less than half.

Children, health workers, pregnant women, puerperal women, indigenous people, the elderly and teachers are included. In relation to the Capital, there are an estimated 295,280 people and 109,827 immunizations were applied – about 37.2%.

Prevention – In a publication on the government’s official news website, the state secretary of Health, Flávio Britto, stated that the rate of vaccination against influenza is expected to be 90%. “We need the population to be vaccinated, mainly, that the elderly seek health units to be immunized.”

“This year, the cold arrived earlier in the state and it is important that all publics are protected. We ask that parents also take children under five for vaccinations for both Influenza and Measles. Protect the most precious thing we have, our children.”

The infectious disease doctor Rodrigo Nascimento explains that the use of immunizers must be done on a large scale so that there is a reduction in cases of the diseases. “We have to carry out a vaccination campaign as quickly as possible and in the greatest number of people possible.

Regarding the measles vaccination campaign, the target audience is children from six months to under five years old – about 193,400 children from Mato Grosso do Sul. By the beginning of the month, 29% of this group had been vaccinated.