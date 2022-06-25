Cantillo suspended by Conmebol and becomes embezzlement of Corinthians against Boca Juniors

Corinthians already know that they will not be able to count on Cantillo against Boca Juniors, from Argentina, next Tuesday. The midfielder was suspended and will not enter the field in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, at Neo Química Arena.

The Colombian was judged by the disciplinary committee of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on account of his expulsion in the match against the same Argentine rival for the group stage, at Bombonera, on May 17.

Cantillo got two games of suspension and has already served one, automatically, against Always Ready, from Colombia. Now, he will have to stay out of Corinth’s next commitment for the South American. In this case, Boca Juniors, Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena.

Coach Vítor Pereira, who was also expelled that night from Bombonera for having invaded the pitch, was only warned by the Conmebol disciplinary committee. With that, the Portuguese can stay on the bench normally against the Argentines.

Cantillo’s embezzlement is quite significant for Corinthians. The Colombian was growing in production and became the replacement for Maycon, who suffered a serious muscle injury.

With the right absence in the match against Boca Juniors, shirt 24 should be one of the holders in the confrontation with Santos, this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship.

And more! Corinthians tries to hire Chilean midfielder

See more at: Victor Cantillo and Libertadores da América.