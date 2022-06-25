Caz criticizes Flu mistakes: ‘He left Cruzeiro alive, Mineiro will not be crowded’

photo: Reproduo/GloboEsporte Fluminense beats Cruzeiro 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

Influencer Casimiro Miguel evaluated the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, held this Thursday (23), at Maracan, in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In live on Twitch right after the end of the confrontation, the streamer said that Tricolor Carioca wasted chances to expand the 2 to 1 applied over Raposa. In addition, Casimiro praised the celestial team and said that the return duel will be difficult due to the atmosphere of the Cruzeiro fans in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

“Now, Fluminense had a chance to do more. He left Cruzeiro alive. Fuck. Cruzeiro is a good team. Mineiro will be crowded. It’s going to be complicated for Flu, huh”, commented the influencer.

During the entire game, Fluminense was superior to Cruzeiro. In addition to the 69% possession of the ball for the hosts, the tricolor finished 31 times, a considerably higher number compared to the five shots on goal by the celestial team.

The return duel is already scheduled. The match will be held on June 12, at 9 pm, and will be attended by a large audience. This is considering the standard number of fans present at Cruzeiro’s games this season. In Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Raposa has an average of over 31,000 people in the stadium per match.

caz

Casimiro Miguel, 28, who works on channels such as SBT Rio and TNT Sports Brasil, has gained popularity in recent months by making irreverent lives commenting on football and reacting to the most diverse videos on the internet. The streamer was elected on December 16th the Personality of the Year at the 2021 Brazil eSports Award.