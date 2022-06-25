Cells that metastasize in breast cancer circulate more during sleep, study shows

Work carried out in Swiss research institutions showed, for the first time, that the breast cancer advances to other parts of the body (metastasis) during sleep. The results were published on Wednesday (22) in the scientific journal Nature.

The research group from ETH Zurich (Federal Institute of Technology Zurich), University Hospital Basel and University of Basel found that cells released by breast tumors that later metastasize mostly arise while people with the disease sleep.

“When the affected person is sleeping, the tumor wakes up”, summarizes in a statement the coordinator of the study, professor of molecular oncology Nicola Aceto, from ETH Zurich.

Another study author, Zoi Diamantopoulou, explains that “the escape of circulating cancer cells from the original tumor is controlled by hormones such as melatonin, which determine our day and night rhythms.”

In addition to leaving the tumor region during sleep, cancer cells divide more rapidly at this stage, increasing the risk of metastases, when compared to circulating cells that leave the tumor during the day.

The researchers point out that sleep, however, is not an enemy. The mechanisms by which the cells leave the tumor and migrate to other regions at the time when people sleep still need to be better clarified.

In an interview with Nature magazine, chronobiologist Qing-Jun Ming, from the University of Manchester, in the United Kingdom, says that the findings are not an indication that breast cancer patients should not sleep or that they need to reduce sleep hours..

“This simply means that these cells prefer a specific phase of the 24-hour cycle to enter the bloodstream.”

THE sleep deprivation negatively interferes with the immune systemwhich also impacts cancer treatments and the emergence of other diseases.















Influence on exams











Nicola Aceto draws attention to the fact that blood samples or even biopsies from breast cancer patients are collected at different times of the day.

The researchers realized that this influenced the levels of circulating cancer cells that appeared in the results.

The group of scientists compared blood collected from mice – animals that sleep during the day – and observed a surprisingly high number of circulating cancer cells in the material.

According to the study authors, the findings may indicate the need for health professionals to systematically record the time at which the collections were performed.

“This can help make the data truly comparable.”

















breast cancer in Brazil











Breast cancer accounts for about a third of all cancer cases in women in Brazil.

Last year, there were 66,300 diagnoses of the disease in the female audience, with 17,800 deaths, according to Inca (National Cancer Institute).

The detection of early stage tumors significantly increases the success rate of treatments.

The main way to screen for the disease is to perform a mammogram every two years for women between 50 and 69 years old.

In addition, the touch exam, in order to look for changes in the breast, is pointed out by Inca as fundamental.

“Most breast cancers are discovered by women themselves,” says the agency.



