CEO explains why Netflix will have advertising plans

Yadunandan Singh 6 hours ago Business Comments Off on CEO explains why Netflix will have advertising plans 5 Views

Ad plans are coming to Netflix. During the Cannes Lions advertising festival last Thursday (23), the platform’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, confirmed that the future of streaming will include subscription plans with ads. The decision comes on the heels of news that the service lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022.

The idea is precisely to introduce cheaper plans with advertising to attract new customers.“We leave a large segment of customers off the table, which are people who say, ‘Hey, Netflix is ​​too expensive for me and I don’t mind seeing ads'”declared the executive during the event [via The Hollywood Reporter]. “We’ve added an ad plan; we’re not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We’re adding an ad plan for people who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads.’

In May, it was reported that Netflix plans to roll out the new ad-supported plan by the end of this year. The idea is that it is cheaper than those currently offered by the streaming giant.

Revealed in Netflix’s April balance sheet, the drop in subscribers marked the first time in 10 years that the company has seen a decline in paid users. Previously, Netflix predicted 2.5 million new subscribers in the January-March 2022 quarter.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Anatel seizes 5,700 illegal products in Amazon warehouses | Technology

Writing 1Billion Financial Education Anatel’s operation in Amazon warehouses The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) reported …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved