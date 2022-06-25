CEO explains why Netflix will have advertising plans

Ad plans are coming to Netflix. During the Cannes Lions advertising festival last Thursday (23), the platform’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, confirmed that the future of streaming will include subscription plans with ads. The decision comes on the heels of news that the service lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022.

The idea is precisely to introduce cheaper plans with advertising to attract new customers.“We leave a large segment of customers off the table, which are people who say, ‘Hey, Netflix is ​​too expensive for me and I don’t mind seeing ads'”declared the executive during the event [via The Hollywood Reporter]. “We’ve added an ad plan; we’re not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We’re adding an ad plan for people who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads.’

In May, it was reported that Netflix plans to roll out the new ad-supported plan by the end of this year. The idea is that it is cheaper than those currently offered by the streaming giant.

Revealed in Netflix’s April balance sheet, the drop in subscribers marked the first time in 10 years that the company has seen a decline in paid users. Previously, Netflix predicted 2.5 million new subscribers in the January-March 2022 quarter.

