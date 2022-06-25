Check out a carb that helps you lose belly fat

People who want to lose weight usually start by cutting back on carbohydrates like pasta, bread, and potatoes. Although exaggerations should, in fact, be avoided, they are not always the villains of weight loss. Oatmeal, for example, works as a great ally against localized fat.

American nutritionist Trista Best considers oats a great option for diets. “It is an excellent source of whole grains and contains a lot of fiber and nutrients,” she explained in an interview with the website Eat this, not that, which specializes in content on healthy eating.

According to Trista, oatmeal is the best carbohydrate for those who want to reduce belly fat. It collaborates with the reduction of bad cholesterol and is full of proteins and fibers, which help the digestive process.

The cereal also has the advantage of keeping blood sugar levels stabilized, preventing the glycemic spikes and drops that are associated with weight gain.

versatile ingredient

In addition, oatmeal is a versatile ingredient, which can be added to both sweet and savory dishes, and does not add many calories to preparations.

For breakfast, the recommendation is to consume it with chestnuts, bananas, blackberries, mushrooms and eggs. At lunch or dinner, it can be used to prepare savory dishes such as omelets, pancakes and pies.

