Check out how the vaccination duty against covid-19 and flu will be

The Municipal Health Department, through the Health Surveillance and Outpatient Care Management departments, informs that this Saturday (25/06), there will be vaccination against COVID-19 and against Influenza (flu) for priority groups.

The service will be carried out at UBS in Santa Felícia, at UBS in Vila Isabel and at Fundação Pró-Memória. Opening hours will be from 8 am to 1 pm.

In both units, children can be vaccinated against COVID-19, from 5 years old and against the flu from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days.

At Fundação Pró-Memória, only doses of the immunizing agent against COVID-19 will be applied to people aged 12 or over and against the flu for people aged 60 and over, health professionals, pregnant women, puerperal women, education professionals from the public network. and in particular, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities), that is, children will not be vaccinated in this place.

The Secretary of Health points out that the second booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 is already released for people aged 40 or over and for health professionals and immunosuppressed people, according to a directive from the Ministry of Health.

