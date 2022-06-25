check out what the world’s most powerful telescope will look like

The E-ELT, the European Extremely Large Telescope, whose construction is progressing in northern Chile, will be the most powerful optical observation instrument invented to date, capable of pushing the limits of science and increasing the existing observation capacity. by more than 5,000 times.

This new astronomical “eye”, which will be added from 2027 to the powerful instruments that are already operating in Chile, will make it possible to overcome the current observation capacity, pointing to places still unknown to answer questions still open about the origins of the universe.

“There are certain scientific questions that we want to answer and these questions lead us to the need for technology to help us answer them,” Luis Chavarría, a Chilean astronomer representing the European Southern Observatory (ESO), which builds the ELT in Chile, told AFP. .

Current observation instruments such as the Very Large Telescope (VLT) – the most powerful instrument currently in operation – and ALMA, the world’s largest radio telescope, both installed in northern Chile, are able to answer the questions that scientists have posed. three decades ago.

But the limits of knowledge have advanced, forcing the construction of even more powerful instruments, such as the ELT, located more than 3,000 meters above sea level on the Armazones mountain, about 20 km from the VLT, both in the Atacama Desert.

“Astronomy always works at the limit of technology, at the limit of detection, at the limit of everything that these wonderful instruments can offer”, adds Chavarría.

Construction of the ELT began in 2017 and is expected to be operational a decade later, in late 2027.

It will be 39.3 meters in diameter, in a kind of honeycomb of 798 hexagonal mirrors that will be housed in a huge dome measuring 85 meters in diameter.

The work has a cost of around 1.3 billion euros, already fully financed.

31.jan.2022: image shows the foundations of the telescope that will be 39 meters in diameter Image: Gerhard Hüdepohl/ESO

technological prowess

Current optical telescopes, with diameters of between 8 and 10 meters, have allowed scientists to mainly observe images of planets orbiting other stars.

But these new discoveries made it necessary to have a more capable instrument that could collect a greater amount of light and quality of detail.

At 39.3 meters in diameter, the ELT “will collect 15 times more light than optical telescopes currently in operation and provide images 15 times sharper than those of the Hubble Space Telescope,” according to ESO.

One of its main goals is “to obtain images of rocky exoplanets to characterize their atmospheres and to directly measure the acceleration of the expansion of the Universe”.

Susy Solis, technical assistant geologist for the construction of the ELT, explains to AFP that, once in operation, “it should see 5,000 times more than what we see today”.

“It is a project that will allow us to reach other distances in the Universe”, he adds.

“It is an immense technological feat to be able to have the necessary levels of precision to be able to use these telescopes to the fullest (…), something that goes beyond the barriers of technology”, says Chavarría.

Its location in northern Chile – with the cleanest sky on the planet – will allow observation of 90% of the nights of the year. Being in the southern hemisphere will allow scientists to see the center of the galaxy.

After five years, the ELT is in the “gross civil works” phase, with progress of 40%, with the construction of the perimeter wall to support the dome that will support the mirror panel.

The works are carried out in particularly challenging conditions in the Chilean desert, the driest in the world, with very high temperatures during the day and very low at night, in addition to winds that reached 70 km per hour during the AFP visit.

“The ELT is the evolution of the VLT (…) It is obviously a completely different scale from anything that has been done before, so it has very different (technological) requirements”, commented to Guido Veccia, responsible for the location of the telescope. giant.