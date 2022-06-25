Check the results of Lotomania 2330 and Lotofácil 2555 this Friday (24/6)

posted on 6/24/2022 7:48 PM / updated on 6/24/2022 8:37 PM



(Credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

On Friday night (6/24), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled three lotteries: Lotofácil’s number 2555; 2330 from Lotomania and 261 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.













lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-03-04-06-07-08-11-12-16-17-18-21-22-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 3.7 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 2

Column 2: 5

Column 3: 0

Column 4: 1

Column 5: 9

Column 6: 3

Column 7: 3

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-07-10-15-19-20-23-28-32-33-42-50-51-52-55-60-77-84-88-92.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Follow the broadcast:

