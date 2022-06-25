Chevrolet Colorado 2024 has first teaser

Yadunandan Singh 14 hours ago Business Comments Off on Chevrolet Colorado 2024 has first teaser 3 Views

colorado 2023 teaser 3

GM released a video teaser with the next generation of Chevrolet Colorado in the USA, which should influence the new generation of Chevrolet S10 in Brazil. The release will be on July 28.

In the images, parts of the average American pickup can be seen in the ZR2 version, especially the front, where the new rectangular headlights have dual LED lenses with straight LED daytime running lights.

The grille draws attention for its almost square shape and black finish, which partially hides the Chevrolet’s central bar, which supports the darkened logo of the tie.

colorado 2023 teaser 1

Black creases below mark the front look of the Colorado ZR2 2024, which features a highlighted Safari Bar, but which blocks the view of part of the front camera of the 360-degree monitoring system.

The bumper where it hangs is not shown, but you can see two auxiliary lights at the base of the push bar.

Small bezels on the sides do not feature fog lights, which may be present on the bumpers on this or other versions of the Nova Colorado.

colorado 2023 teaser 4

At the rear, the taillights feature a new chamfered side design, as well as the bucket lid becomes wraparound at the top, with a black recessed handle.

The name Chevrolet is highlighted and the bumper is all black, as the front should be. Note that the bucket lid does not have joints that might suggest changes for easier access.

With protected wheel skirts, in another image it is possible to see the side of the New Colorado 2024, maintaining large doors and a good glass area, something very different from the national Chevrolet S10.

colorado 2023 teaser 7

If the Nova S10 does not have at least the elevation in the belt line, then the two will remain different from each other.

With a custom-built bulkhead and equipped with auxiliary LED lights, the Nova Colorado 2024 should receive a few centimeters more wheelbase.

In mechanics, the Ecotec 2.5, V6 3.6 and 2.8-liter diesel engines should continue, but with some electrification to reduce consumption.

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2024 – Photo Gallery

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Anatel seizes 5,700 illegal products in Amazon warehouses | Technology

Writing 1Billion Financial Education Anatel’s operation in Amazon warehouses The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) reported …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved