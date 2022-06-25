Chevrolet Colorado 2024 has first teaser

GM released a video teaser with the next generation of Chevrolet Colorado in the USA, which should influence the new generation of Chevrolet S10 in Brazil. The release will be on July 28.

In the images, parts of the average American pickup can be seen in the ZR2 version, especially the front, where the new rectangular headlights have dual LED lenses with straight LED daytime running lights.

The grille draws attention for its almost square shape and black finish, which partially hides the Chevrolet’s central bar, which supports the darkened logo of the tie.

Black creases below mark the front look of the Colorado ZR2 2024, which features a highlighted Safari Bar, but which blocks the view of part of the front camera of the 360-degree monitoring system.

The bumper where it hangs is not shown, but you can see two auxiliary lights at the base of the push bar.

Small bezels on the sides do not feature fog lights, which may be present on the bumpers on this or other versions of the Nova Colorado.

At the rear, the taillights feature a new chamfered side design, as well as the bucket lid becomes wraparound at the top, with a black recessed handle.

The name Chevrolet is highlighted and the bumper is all black, as the front should be. Note that the bucket lid does not have joints that might suggest changes for easier access.

With protected wheel skirts, in another image it is possible to see the side of the New Colorado 2024, maintaining large doors and a good glass area, something very different from the national Chevrolet S10.

If the Nova S10 does not have at least the elevation in the belt line, then the two will remain different from each other.

With a custom-built bulkhead and equipped with auxiliary LED lights, the Nova Colorado 2024 should receive a few centimeters more wheelbase.

In mechanics, the Ecotec 2.5, V6 3.6 and 2.8-liter diesel engines should continue, but with some electrification to reduce consumption.

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2024 – Photo Gallery