Chevrolet releases first teaser video of the new generation of the S10 pickup | cars







Disclosure Image shows what the front of the new Chevrolet S10 will look like, which will be called Colorado in the USA

GM released the first teaser in the form of a video of its Chevrolet Colorado, which is known around here as the S10. In fact, the unit in São José dos Campos (SP) is already preparing the factory to produce the pickup that will arrive in 2023. Meanwhile, in the North American market, Colorado should arrive on July 28.

Rumors dictate that the two pickup trucks

will adopt the same design, without changes as with models made in different countries and judging by the images in the video, the model will come with sharper and sportier headlights. Furthermore, the copy of S10 appears

in the version ZR2

will adopt a breaker.

at the back of new Chevrolet S10

highlights are redesigned lanterns and the name ‘Chevrolet’ framed by a black stripe on the lid of the bucket, in addition to a bumper that must be exclusive to the version.







Internally, the video does not give details of the changes, but it will obviously have a more updated design, in addition to new fabric or leather coverings, depending on the version, on the seats and door upholstery.

Built on the upgraded GMT31XX-2 platform, the new S10 pickup

should be equipped with a 2.7 turbo four-cylinder engine, with about 310 hp, the same that already equips the current generation of the largest pickup silverado

and that would replace the old 3.6-liter V6.

In the Brazilian market, the S10 2023

will be above the new Montana and will face off against heavy models like the new Volkswagen

Amarok

which will share the same platform, mechanics and even production line with the also new Ford Ranger

,

and which should debut in the Brazilian market only next year.