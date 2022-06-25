Chevrolet releases teaser of the new Colorado, the American S10







New Chevrolet Colorado 2023 teaser Photo: GM/Disclosure

It’s not long before we get to know the new generation of Chevrolet Colorado. The American automaker released this Friday (24) the first teaser of the new pickup, which will be officially unveiled on July 28 in the US. Scheduled to hit the American market later this year, the new Chevrolet Colorado will have a global replacement in common with the Chevrolet S10 sold in Brazil.

Despite not revealing many details of the new Chevrolet Colorado, the teaser released by GM anticipates some of the pickup’s news. At the front, you can see that Colorado will have new thin-shaped headlights with LED visual signature. In addition, the version shown in the teaser also has a bull bar on the front bumper.





In the rear, the new pickup will have the name ‘Chevrolet’ written in full on the lid of the bucket, in addition to new lanterns and a saint-antônio. Inside, you can only see the central part of the multifunctional steering wheel, which has the Chevrolet Tie logo painted in black. The version shown in the teaser video is the ZR2, which has sporty appeal.

On the outside, all stamping parts will be new. However, the pickup truck duo will keep the current platform (GMT31XX), which should gain some modifications. Inside, the new Colorado and S10 should bring more modern lines and new connectivity equipment. Among the safety equipment, pickup trucks should gain new semi-autonomous driving and accident prevention features.





According to the American website GM Authority, which specializes in unofficial news from the automaker, the new Colorado should offer CornerStep-type bumpers, which facilitate access to the bucket. Under the hood, the new American pickup – which will also give rise to the 2023 GMC Canyon model – will have a new 2.7 turbo gasoline engine with 310 hp and 583 Nm of torque. The transmission can be a 10-speed automatic, and 4×4 traction.





New Chevrolet Colorado will be the basis of the new generation of the Brazilian S10 Photo: GM / Publicity

In Brazil, the new Chevrolet S10 should keep the current 2.8 turbo diesel engine with 200 hp and 500 Nm of torque. There are also rumors that indicate the possible arrival of a new V6 diesel engine for the top-of-the-line versions. As with the current model, traction will always be 4×4, with options for manual or automatic transmission, both 6-speed.





The first units of the new Chevrolet Colorado should reach the American market in the last quarter of this year. The new S10, on the other hand, should only be launched in 2024 in Brazil, as a 2025 model. Along with the pickup, the new generation of the Trailblazer 7-seater SUV should also be presented, which, like the current generation, will have a lot in common with the new Chevrolet S10.