Chris Evans does ‘farewell ceremony’ for his iPhone 6s

Big movie and TV stars use the latest cell phones and they cost a fortune, right? This may even be true for many artists, but not for the actor. Chris Evans who, until yesterday (23), still wore a iphone 6s released in 2015.

Jokingly, the Captain America’s interpreter in the Marvel movies made a kind of “funeral” for his old cell phone, sharing the tribute with the more than 16 million followers he has on Instagram. The explanation for the farewell is simple: the smartphone will no longer receive operating system updates from the debut of iOS 16.

“Rest in peace, iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I will miss your Home button. I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to carry. Or your grainy photos. Or its sudden drop from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead within minutes. It was a wild ride. Rest easy buddy,” wrote the Hollywood star.

In the image released next to the text of the post, Chris Evans’ old iPhone 6s appears next to the actor’s new cell phone. It is apparently an iPhone 13, launched in 2021 and with much more features, to which the data stored on the old device was being transferred — will it be able to keep the newly acquired model for the same time?

Other models that will not be updated

Apple presented iOS 16 in early June, during WWDC 2022. The new version of the operating system brings several visual changes and unprecedented functions, promoting many improvements, but on the other hand will not be compatible with older versions of iPhone.

Also released seven years ago, like the iPhone 6s, the iPhone 6s Plus will be left out of the update. The same goes for versions that hit the market in 2016, such as the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus it’s the 1st generation iPhone SEmodels that have the iOS 15.

only the models from iPhone 8 will be compatible with iOS 16including the iPhone SE 2020 and its version 2022.