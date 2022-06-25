Civil Police go to Alesp against Isa Penna for ‘breach of parliamentary decorum’

The action takes place after the parliamentarian questioned delegate Fernando Gregório about not arresting prosecutor Demétrius Macedo, who assaulted a co-worker, in the act.

Alesp Agency Archive

Deputy Isa Penna questioned the delegate who did not give a voice of arrest to the prosecutor who assaulted a co-worker



THE Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) received this Friday, 24, a representation of the Union of Police Delegates of the State of São Paulo against the deputy Isa Penna (PCdoB) due to the “disrespectful and derisive conduct” that the parliamentarian had when questioning delegate Fernando Carvalho Gregório for not having determined the arrest in the act of prosecutor Demétrius Oliveria de Macedo after the boy assaulted the attorney general of the Municipality of Record, Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros. Part of the document alleges that Penna’s attitude was “inadmissible” and “totally inappropriate”, since it “exceeded the limits of immunity and prerogative of his mandate” and “blatantly infringes the Code of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the Legislative House he represents” . The representation is signed by the delegate in office, José Vicente Pires Barreto Fonseca.

“There is in the conduct of the deputy an unquestionable offense to the dignity not only of the civil police authorities, but to the entire Civil police and state civil servants, which is even more serious if we take into account that the officiating Police Chief was on his shift and presiding over the Judiciary Police acts when approached in an undue, insulting, offensive and indecorous manner by the represented”, concludes the representative. The fact in question refers to a video that circulates on the internet where the deputy appears questioning delegate Fernando Gregório: “You’re telling me that you looked at the face of that woman who has a black eye, who will never forget that in her life. her, and you sent her home and released her attacker. Is that what you’re telling me? Without asking for a protective measure whatsoever. And you call yourself a public servant?”, she stated.

*With information from Estadão Content