Clarice knew Anita, made a deal with the ‘double’ and created confusion in the relationship; flashback will unravel mystery between characters

The mystery about relationship between Clarice (Taís Araújo) and Anita (Taís Araújo) will begin to be revealed in Cara e Coragem, from TV Globo. In truth, the two got to know each other and experienced a great friendship. Because they are lookalikes, they both agreed to switch places a few times.causing some confusion, as in the relationship with Samuel (Alejandro Claveaux).

In the next Saturday’s chapter (25), Samuel will meet Anita and will kiss the masseuse. At this time, a flashback will reveal how Clarice and Anita met. The rich woman performed a massage with the doppelganger, but she didn’t know that the professional would be practically identical to her. Face to face, both are in shock with such similarity.

From then on, they became friends and started seeing each other with some frequency, even though they belonged to such different social classes. The businesswoman decides to lend her “sister” some clothes and even hair extensions. The two get into a game of swapping places, especially of Anita impersonating Clarice at some formal events.

The masseuse then went on to attend symposia pretending to be the millionaire, enjoying a life of luxury.. Meanwhile, the real Clarice took care of other matters in parallel. However, the person who had a relationship with Samuel, who believes he had a romance with Clarice, was Anita. This explains why he was so surprised to bump into the masseuse in a bar, noticing a familiar look on the part of the woman.