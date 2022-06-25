Cold front drops temperatures in SP on the 1st weekend of winter

A cold front approaches the Southeast coast, bringing temperatures down into the first weekend of winter. The expectation is that there will be no significant rains.

According to Climatempo, the coastal areas will be the most affected, while the interior should not see major changes — the heat may decrease a little in part of the interior of São Paulo, Minas and Espírito Santo.

The coast of São Paulo will feel light rain on Saturday (25th) that may increase on Sunday (26th). The coastal cities will have the weekend marked by cloudiness and may feel gusts of wind during Saturday from 45 to 55 km/h.

In São Paulo, the minimum temperature for the weekend is 13ºC while the maximum should not exceed 23ºC on Saturday (25) and 18ºC on Sunday (26). In Rio de Janeiro, temperatures are also expected to drop moderately, with a record of a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 21°C on Sunday (26).

The heat and dry weather still persists in Belo Horizonte and Vitória on Saturday (25), but on Sunday the capitals are already starting to feel some changes. The maximum on Sunday for the capital of Minas Gerais is 25ºC and for Espírito Santo it is 24ºC. The lows will be 12ºC and 18ºC, respectively.

According to weather forecasts, about two cold waves are still expected to arrive in São Paulo throughout July and early August. During this period, the cold should be more intense and there is even a chance of frost in the interior of São Paulo.