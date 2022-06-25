Confirmed in ‘Travessia’, Giovanna Antonelli comes out in defense of Jade Picon and praises castmate: “Very young”

Actress is one of the names confirmed in the soap opera and will repeat the role of “Salve Jorge”

the backstage of “Crossing”novel that will replace “Pantanal” at 21:00 on TV Globo, it’s been talking about since its pre-production. This is because the choice of actors has been widely commented on the internet, especially that of the former BBB 22 participant, Jade Picon.

Since his inclusion in the cast was revealed, netizens have been against the decision. Some actors also went public to express their opposition to the idea, since Jade is not licensed to practice this type of profession, even causing TV Globo to pay a specific fee to have the influencer in the plot.

Giovanna Antonellia renowned actress who is also confirmed in the new production, gave her opinion and defended the young woman, stating that their journeys are similar: “Jade is a beautiful, talented, very young girl. And just like me, she started from somewhere. She’s starting from somewhere”praise.

Giovanna continued to comment on the case: “But I think we have to have the opportunity in life to start and each one discovers and finds their own. I wish her the best of luck. She is very sweet and may it be a success”, complete. An excerpt from the video was even reposted in Picon’s stories, who thanked the artist by writing a “Thank you for the words”.